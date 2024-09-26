Philadelphia Flower Show returns in March with futuristic 'Gardens of Tomorrow' theme

The Philadelphia Flower Show will return for its 196th year in March, bringing colorful blossoms and thousands of people to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and the 2025 event will focus on the future of landscape design.

"Gardens of Tomorrow" is the theme for next year's show, which will take place March 1-9, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced Thursday. Tickets are on sale now, including a new Floral Fanatic Pass that grants daily entry to the show.

"Gardens of Tomorrow invites us to envision a future where our actions today nurture a healthier planet," Seth Pearsoll, vice president and creative director of the Philadelphia Flower Show, said in a release. "Through the simple act of gardening and planting trees, we plant seeds of hope for a greener future. The 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show highlights the transformative power of plants and inspires us to create a beautiful, more resilient future together."



A highlight will be the entrance garden, which will be full of flowering trees, water features, floral sculptures and a lit archway. Other features include massive floral creations by florists across the country, "Know to Grow" gardening lectures led by experts, shopping experiences and crafts. Philadelphia Flower Show also hosts the world's largest houseplant and indoor plant competition.

The event will offer cheaper tickets on weekdays and in the evenings. Individual adult tickets will be priced as follows, when purchased online:

• Weekday (Monday through Thursday): $39.99

• Weekend (Friday through Sunday): $49.99

• Weekday Twilight (after 4 p.m.): $29.99

• Weekend Twilight (after 4 p.m.): $39.99

Adult tickets are $5 more expensive when purchased in person at the box office. Students — ages 18-24 who have a valid student ID — can buy tickets for $25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends. Tickets for children ages 5-17 cost $20 on weekdays and $25 on weekends. There are also discounts for PHS members and for groups of 25 or more. New this year, the Floral Fanatic Pass, which costs $90, allows daily entry to the event plus a gift bag and premium seating at the "Know to Grow" lectures.

Saturday, March 1-Sunday, March 9



10 a.m.-8 p.m. (March 1-8); 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (March 9) | Ticket prices vary



Pennsylvania Convention Center



1101 Arch St., Philadelphia