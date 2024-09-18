Test your local knowledge with this Philly-themed 'Jeopardy!' category

"Jeopardy!" included a "Philadelphia" category in the first round of Tuesday's game show, offering clues about the city's celebrities, architecture and sports.

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce even popped up to deliver a clue, reprising a role he previously held during the finale of the "Jeopardy! Masters" spinoff in May.

Are you smarter than a "Jeopardy!" contestant? Test your knowledge by trying to answer the clues in the "Philadelphia" category, listed below. The correct responses are listed at the end of the article.



• $200: The Phillies' old home, Baker Bowl had a right field wall just 280 feet from the plate, helping Chuck Klein set a league record: 43 of these in 1929.

• $400: Mac's Tavern in Old City was co-founded by Kaitlin Olson & Rob McElhenney, who hang out at a different bar on this TV show.

• $600: Architect Julian Abele couldn't have known his steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art would one day bear this character's name.

• $800: Philly is not just the "City of Brotherly Love," it's the city of this guy from Center City and his band Special Sauce. (An image on the screen displayed the musician being referenced).

• $1000 — Clue read by Jason Kelce — In 2023, my brother Travis and I had our first of what I can only assume will be many Billboard No. 1 hits with "Fairytale of Philadelphia," including the line, "You promised me (this famous street) was waiting for me."

Tuesday's contestants included returning champion Aiden Orzech, a teacher from Ontario, Canada; Alisa Kindsfater, an English teacher from Arkansas; and Will Yancey, a lecturer of history from Texas.

Despite all three competitors hailing far from Philly, they nearly aced the category. Orzech, who went on to win his second consecutive game, got two correct and Yancey got two correct. The only clue that no one took a stab at was the one referring to the band Special Sauce — a musical act which Jennings said "takes me back."

Are you a future Philly "Jeopardy!" champ like Ryan Long, or would you have disappointed the great city of Philadelphia with your lack of knowledge? Find out by scrolling to the correct responses below.

• $200: What are home runs?

• $400: What is "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia?"

• $600: Who is Rocky?

• $800: Who is G. Love?

• $1000: What is Broad Street?

"Jeopardy!" airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on ABC.