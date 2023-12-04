TSA agents poised to confiscate a record number of guns at Philadelphia International Airport – again

As 2023 winds down, the Philadelphia International Airport is on track to hit an alarming milestone – the most guns ever confiscated by its security personnel in a single year.

On Friday, a man attempted to pass through a security checkpoint with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his carry-on luggage, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday. It was the third firearm confiscated by TSA agents within a five-day span and the 44th of the year. That ties the previous high, set last year.

In Friday's case, the gun was loaded with six bullets, including one that was in its chamber, the TSA said. It was detected by an X-ray machine at the security checkpoint, prompting an inspection of the bag. The man was charged by Philadelphia police with a weapons offense.