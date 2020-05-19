More News:

May 19, 2020

Philadelphia will test all inmates at juvenile detention center for COVID-19

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Incarceration
Juvenile Justice Coronavirus Detention GoogleMaps/StreetView

Philadelphia will test all juveniles held at the Juvenile Justice Services Center for COVID-19 beginning Wednesday, May 19. On Monday protesters called for a halt to jail admissions and a plan for the release of youths currently detained at the West Philly facility because of the spread of the disease.

All youth inmates at the Philadelphia juvenile detention center will be tested for the coronavirus, beginning Wednesday, city officials said.

The move comes after two inmates and an unknown number of staff at the Juvenile Justice Services Center in West Philly tested positive for the virus. Activists protested outside the juvenile detention center on Monday following news of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The groups called for a halt to jail admissions and a plan to release the youths currently detained at the center, the Penn Capital Star reported.

At Tuesday's daily coronavirus briefing with Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia Health Commissioner Tom Farley, it was announced that the city would begin testing all juvenile inmates on Wednesday. Previously, during testing shortages, only inmates showing COVID-19 symptoms were being tested for the coroanvirus.

Mayor Kenney also said inmates entering jails also will be tested, the Inquirer reported.

There are currently 122 youth juveniles being held at PJJSC, who remain there pending court dates. The Penn Capital-Star also reported that there are an additional 21 youths being held in adult prisons.

Members of the Village of Arts and Humanities Groups, the Youth Art & Self Empowerment Project, as well as Philadelphia City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier were among the protesters outside the juvenile center on Monday. Protestors donned masks and appeared to try to 6 feet apart. They did so while leading speeches and chants, and holding a banner that read "#FreeYouth."

Activists also played recordings of recently released juvenile detainees at PJJSC, who described the experience of being detained during coronavirus as "like a caged animal." The PJJSC went on lockdown for two weeks after staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Incarceration Philadelphia Prisons Juveniles West Philly Coronavirus COVID-19 Courts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles still talking to Jason Peters; also have 'a ton of confidence' in Andre Dillard
022920JasonPeters

Government

Key to COVID-19 crisis: 'Don't be a jerk,' Philly managing director says
Philly Beach COVID-19

Children's Health

Autism risk increases when an aunt or uncle has the disorder, study finds
Autism family connection

Eagles

What they're saying: Three free agents who make sense for Eagles — and one who no longer does
Jadeveon-clowney_051820_usat

TV

John Oliver calls Philly sports fans a 'horde of inhuman monsters'
John Oliver Philly

Food & Drink

Girls Nite In Online celebrates female chefs with virtual 'Restaurant Week'
Girls Nite In Online

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved