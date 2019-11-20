More Events:

November 20, 2019

List of deals for Philadelphia Marathon runners at restaurants and bars

Each year on the third Sunday of November, runners take to the streets for the 26.2-mile race

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Ocean Prime burger - Philadelphia Marathon deal

Enjoy a burger and fries at Ocean Prime after finishing the Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday.

It's Philadelphia Marathon weekend! Soon, all the hard work you put into training for either the half-marathon on Saturday or the full on Sunday will pay off.

Once you cross the finish line, you deserve to celebrate your achievement, and what better way than with alcohol and carbs?

Below is a list of restaurants and bars in the city that are offering specials for runners.

Brickwall Tavern

This weekend, the Midtown Village bar is offering a special where all half-marathon and marathon runners can show their bib to redeem one free beer, and enjoy $5 beers after.

In addition, Brickwall is offering 13.1% off all food for half-marathon runners on Saturday, and 26.2% off all food for marathon runners on Sunday.

1213 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

CO-OP Restaurant & Lounge

In University City, CO-OP is running two days of marathon deals. On Saturday, half-marathon runners will receive 13.1% off their bill when they show their bib. 

Then on Sunday, marathon runners will receive 26.2% off their bill.

20 S 33rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Urban Farmer

The steakhouse on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is offering marathon runners a free Victory Brewing Co. Helles Lager on draft if they show their bib on Sunday.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime in Center City is offering marathon runners a burger topped with cheese that comes with a side of fries and a 1-ounce pour of a select bourbon for a total of $26.20 when they show their bibs on Sunday.

124 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Jet Wine Bar

Jet Wine Bar wants to take marathon runners and their friends on a trip around the world to marathon locations where runners are known to dress up and drink wine during their race. 

The $15 flight includes three wines, including a riesling from Fox Run near the Finger Lakes, a pinotage from Radley & Finch in South Africa and a cabernet blend from Chateah Haut-Valeyrac in Bordeaux.

1525 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

