A look at 2023 Philadelphia mayor's race headed in to Tuesday's primary elections

The primary elections in Philadelphia's mayor's race are days away, marking the end to a tightly contested and occasionally chaotic campaign season — at least among the Democrats.

Since September, a whopping 13 candidates have announced their bids to become the city's next mayor. With many mail-in ballots already cast an in-person voters heading to the polls on May 16, a field of nine Democratic candidates and one Republican remain on the ballots for their partys' respective primaries.

This all sets up a potentially historic general election in November. Philadelphia has never had a female mayor, but three women remain contenders for the job: Democrats Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Rebecca Rhynhart. There also is long-shot Democratic candidate Delscia Gray, a Northeast Philly resident originally from Cobbs Creek, who works as a security officer at a hospital in East Norriton and has not mounted much of a campaign, to date.

Philly also never has had an Asian American mayor, and two candidates could break that barrier: Gym and Republican David Oh.

While we won't officially know the winner until November, the primary is considered the unofficial real thing. That's because Philadelphia is historically a Democratic city — it hasn't had a Republican mayor since Bernard Samuel, who left office in 1952, and among registered voters, Democrats out number GOP voters 7-to-1.

Looking for information about the candidates and where each stands on the issues? PhillyVoice's election coverage is linked below, including candidate profiles and the answers the politicians provided to our questionnaires, which highlighted some of the critical issues facing the city.

For election information, like how to check your voter registration, where mail-in ballots can be returned, how to find your polling place and other related questions, check out our guide for the May 16 primaries.

Who's running in the Democratic primary for mayor?

Who's running in the Republican primary for mayor?

Who has dropped out of the mayor's race?

Derek Green

Maria Quiñones Sánchez

John Wood

Where do they stand on the issues?

We sent questionnaires to the candidates on an array of topics, and about half shared their stances on:

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.