Jewelry store at Philadelphia Mills Mall robbed with pepper spray, sledge hammers

Workers at a jewelry store in Philadelphia Mills Mall are still calculating their losses after a violent robbery there on Saturday night. The good news? Nobody was injured.

Police responded to calls from Javier Jewelry, a store in the Northeast Philadelphia mall, just after 7 p.m. on Saturday after assailants armed with pepper spray and hammers raided the store, NBC Philadelphia reported.

After sprayed the store's owner and employees with pepper spray, police said that the robbers used sledge hammers to smash open some of the glass cases throughout the store and steal an unknown quantity of jewelry from them. The store reportedly will not know exactly what was taken until a proper inventory is conducted.

Philadelphia Mills Mall – the Northeast Philly shopping hub formerly known as Franklin Mills Mall – was reportedly evacuated after the jewelry store heist. No arrests have been reported as of Sunday morning.