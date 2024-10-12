More Events:

October 12, 2024

Philadelphia Open Studio Tours returns with a peek into artists' workspaces

On Oct. 19-20 and 26-27, visitors can get a behind-the-scenes look into the workshops of over 180 creatives all across the city.

By Michaela Althouse
Artist Yikui Gu, one of more than 180 creatives across Philadelphia opening up their studios for visitors in October.

Artist Yikui Gu, one of more than 180 creatives across Philadelphia opening up their studios for visitors in October.

Photographers, painters and sculptors will unlock up their workspaces for two weekends in October for the 25th anniversary of Philadelphia Open Studio Tours. 

The free event lets art fans take self-guided tours of creative spaces all across the city, from darkrooms to galleries to pottery wheels. From noon to 6 p.m. each day, artists will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how they create their masterpieces, hosted by the Center for Emerging Visual Artists. 

MORE: Philly to host weekend cleanup of over 100 parks in November

Studios on the west side of Broad Street, which include Chestnut Hill, West Philadelphia and Manayunk, will be open Oct. 19-20. Studios of the east side of the roadway, including Fishtown, Old City and Queen Village, will be open Oct. 26-27. Locations are spread across 26 neighborhoods in Philadelphia, and can be found on an online map

This year, over 180 artists specializing in painting, sculpture, textile and fiber art, film ceramics and more at 90 studios will be participating. In addition to studio tours, visitors can check out workshops, gallery exhibits, live demonstrations, artists talks and receptions. 

The event was founded in 1999, making this year the 25th anniversary. Organizers said it's one of the longest-running studio events in the country, although they had to switch to virtual tours in 2020. 

Philadelphia Open Studio Tours

Oct. 19-20 and 26-27

12-6 p.m. | Free

Various locations

Michaela Althouse
