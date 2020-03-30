Man shot and killed on westbound Market-Frankford Line train, police say

A man was shot in the head and killed while riding the Market-Frankford Line westbound early on Monday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police said the 41-year-old man had been shot in the head on the train as it traveled between between the Erie-Torresdale and Tioga stations. He was found on the train near Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 12:30 a.m. by SEPTA police, according to NBC10.