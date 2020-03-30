More News:

March 30, 2020

Man shot and killed on westbound Market-Frankford Line train, police say

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Shootings
SEPTA Market-Frankford Line shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 41-year-old man was shot and killed on a westbound Market-Frankford Line train, police said. The man was found on the floor of the train. The shooter is believed to be among a group of four to five men who got off the train at either the Erie-Torresdale or Tioga station.

A man was shot in the head and killed while riding the Market-Frankford Line westbound early on Monday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police said the 41-year-old man had been shot in the head on the train as it traveled between between the Erie-Torresdale and Tioga stations. He was found on the train near Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 12:30 a.m. by SEPTA police, according to NBC10.

MORE: Gov. Wolf requests major disaster relief for Pennsylvania to combat coronavirus outbreak

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead later. 

The victim was only person in the train when his body was found. Police believe the shooter was part of a group of four to five men who exited the Market-Frankford Line train at either the Erie-Torresdale or Tioga stops. 

The investigation is ongoing. Police are reviewing footage from security cameras on the train.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Shootings Philadelphia Homicides Investgiation SEPTA Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' team needs, after free agency
020720DougPedersonJimSchwartz

SEPTA

SEPTA suspends overnight service on Broad Street, Market-Frankford lines to combat coronavirus
SEPTA overnight service market-frankford broad street lines

Prevention

What cancer patients should know about COVID-19
Cancer Treatment Coronavirus COVID-19

Sixers

Mailbag: Sixers ownership, Allen Iverson running mates, Pokemon starters and much more
Iverson XFL

Entertainment

Delco woman performs song about coronavirus to tune from 'The Little Mermaid'
Coronavirus song set to tune of Part Of Your World from Little Mermaid

Food & Drink

Build customizable Joy Box care package with food, drink and support local small businesses
270320_Weckerly'sIceCream.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved