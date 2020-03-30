Man shot and killed on westbound Market-Frankford Line train, police say

March 30, 2020
A man was shot in the head and killed while riding the Market-Frankford Line westbound early on Monday morning, police said.
Philadelphia police said the 41-year-old man had been shot in the head on the train as it traveled between between the Erie-Torresdale and Tioga stations. He was found on the train near Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 12:30 a.m. by SEPTA police, according to NBC10.
The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead later.
The victim was only person in the train when his body was found. Police believe the shooter was part of a group of four to five men who exited the Market-Frankford Line train at either the Erie-Torresdale or Tioga stops.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are reviewing footage from security cameras on the train.
