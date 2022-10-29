More News:

October 29, 2022

Philadelphia police seek suspect responsible for Center City sexual assault

A video shows an unidentified man with a thick beard wearing a black hat, black jacket, khaki pants and black Nike sneakers

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Fairmount Park Sexual assault suspect Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Police released a video of a suspect wanted in connection to an Oct. 17 sexual assault on the 300 block of S. 21st street.

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect concerning a sexual assault on the 300 block of S. 21st street on Oct. 17.

Around 6:30 p.m., a man allegedly ran up to a woman and shoved her before grabbing her backside. 

The Special Victims Unit released a video of a man in his 30s with a thick beard, approximately 5'9 in height, and wearing a black skull cap, black jacket, khaki pants, and black Nike sneakers with a white swoosh on them.

Police officers said the man frequently walks around Rittenhouse Square in Center City and Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park.

Police believe the man is responsible for two other sexual assaults that took place within an hour of the other incident.

NBC10 reported that around 5 p.m., near the 2200 block of Pennsylvania Ave., a woman told police that someone began following her before touching her butt.

An hour later, near S. 20th and Lombard streets, another woman reported having her behind touched by a man.

Investigators ask that anyone with any information contact the police at 215-686-8477 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.




