June 18, 2025

Free period products to be available to Philly school district students

Lack of access to tampons and pads increases the likelihood that adolescents miss class, research shows.

By Courtenay Harris Bond
The School District of Philadelphia is now offering free period products in its public middle and high schools. The photo above is a file photo.

The School District of Philadelphia is providing free access to period products, including tampons, pad and period underwear, at its middle and high schools. 

The free access is part of the district's effort to eliminate period poverty — the lack of access or inability to purchase menstrual hygiene products. Research shows the issue increases school absences. 

At each school, period products are available in restrooms and at the nurse's office. Students who need menstrual hygiene products outside of school hours or when schools are closed can ask the school nurse for kits containing three pads and flushable hygiene wipes.

"Period poverty is a real issue that can impact attendance, academic performance, and overall well-being," Dr. Kendra McDow, the school district's medical officer, said in a statement. "We're proud to offer free period products to our students because this is more than just hygiene, it's about creating an inclusive environment to reduce period stigma and increase access to products."

A 2024 study showed that 1 in 4 students in the United States experience period poverty. More than 80% of teens say they have missed school or know someone who has missed school due to period poverty, according to another recent study.

Additionally, people who cannot get safe menstrual hygiene products sometimes turn to using toilet paper, rags and other substitutes and may develop urinary tract infections, yeast infections and other physical problems. For some people, period poverty can increase feelings of shame and stigma around menstruation.

The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, does not allow people to buy period products – or diapers – with its benefits. But the price of feminine hygiene products has spiked more than the price of food in recent years. The average price for a pack of menstrual pads in 2024 was up 41% from 2019 to $6.50; the price of tampons up 36% to $8.29, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Pennsylvania is 1 of 7 states that offers funding to supply free menstrual products in schools. In 2024, Gov. Josh Shapiro distributed $3 million in grants for free period products in schools, including more than $200,000 to the School District of Philadelphia. With a new law that took effect during the 2024-2025 school year, New Jersey became 1 of 10 states that fund and require period products in schools. Delaware requires schools to provide free period products without state funding.

Last August, Montgomery County announced that it was installing dispensers to provide free period products in all county-owned facilities.

Courtenay Harris Bond
