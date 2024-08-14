More News:

Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Mantua, police say

Investigators consider the Wednesday morning shooting on Dekalb Street to be 'suspicious.'

A man was shot multiple times Wednesday morning in Mantua and is hospitalized in critical condition, Philadelphia police say.

Police responded to a home on the 700 block of North Dekalb Street at 5:45 a.m. and found the man on the kitchen floor, NBC10 reported. Investigators said they consider the shooting "suspicious." They found one shell casing in the home, but did not recover a firearm. No arrests have been made. 

On Tuesday, two other unrelated shootings in the Philadelphia region also left people in critical condition. 

A man in his late 20s was shot in the head on the 6600 block of Whitaker Avenue in the city's Crescentville neighborhood shortly before 3 p.m., police said. No arrests have been made, NBC10 reported. 

A 14-year-old boy was shot in Darby, Delaware County, at 10:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Darby Terrace, police said. The boy was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Investigators have not released information about possible suspects or about what led to the shooting, FOX29 reported.

There have been 683 people shot in Philadelphia this year – a 39% decrease from the same point in 2023, according to police statistics. There have been 1,386 shootings – a 34% decrease. 

