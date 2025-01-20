Philly gets 2-3 inches of snow — and frigid temperatures that will linger until the weekend

A snow emergency is in effect in Philadelphia after about 2 to 3 inches of snow fell on the city Sunday. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until the weekend, potentially leaving streets icy.

The snow emergency, declared at 9 p.m., brings out more crews to clear roadways and restricts parking along streets that are snow emergency routes, including Broad Street, City Avenue and portions of Market, Chestnut and Walnut streets. Drivers are advised to use select roads.

Cars parked along the snow emergency routes will be towed if they're not moved. The Philadelphia Parking Authority's garages and lots are offering a $5 flat rate to provide space for vehicles that need to be moved. Car owners can call (215) 686-7669 if their vehicles have been towed.

City officials waited to put the snow emergency in effect until Sunday night to allow Eagles fans to return from the team's late afternoon playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field. The city has not given a timeline for lifting the emergency. A Code Blue warning also was put in place Sunday, activating extra warming shelters.

Some flights are delayed at the Philadelphia International Airport, and officials urged fliers to check their status before traveling.

Snow accumulation total varied across the Philadelphia region, according to the snow totals reported by the National Weather Service. About 2 inches accumulated in Center City and at the Philadelphia International Airport, but Manayunk got 3.5 inches and Northeast Philadelphia got 1.5 inches.

The suburbs west and north of Philadelphia generally received higher amounts of snow, with Berwyn receiving 6.3 inches, Norristown getting 5.7 inches and Drexel Hill getting 4 inches. Most areas in South Jersey received 2-3 inches.

People may encounter icy surfaces and drifting snow Monday, the National Weather Service warned.

"Avoid unnecessary travel. Go slow and use caution if you must drive," Kristin Del Rossi, commissioner of the city's Department of Streets, said in a statement.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures in the teens and 20s through Thursday, with the high temperatures eventually surpassing 32 degrees on Saturday.

Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management will provide updates on the snow emergency on its website, and its Facebook and X pages.