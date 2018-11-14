November flurries on the way with snow, freezing rain forecast for Philly on Thursday

Winter has come early to Philly, with temperatures falling into the low 40s Wednesday – despite the bright sunny skies – and a weather forecast the predicts things will take a turn for the worse as early as Thursday morning.



The wintry mix and freezing rain considered a possibility earlier this week is now predicted to come as snow and freezing rain Thursday, starting in the morning and continuing into the early afternoon.

Throughout the afternoon Thursday, the forecast shows a continuation of rain and snow before turning to just rain around 4 p.m. Temperatures aren't expected to go higher than 37 degrees.

Rain will continue into Thursday night and early Friday. Throughout the day Friday, sun will return with a temperatures reaching 47 degrees and likely melting any ice accumulation, which could range from less than half an inch to three-quarters of an inch.

As precipitation is predicted at 100 percent for Thursday, the next few days also look to be a bit blustery. Winds will range from 13 to 15 mph on Thursday and Friday.