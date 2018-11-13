New Jersey teen missing since Halloween found safe in Philadelphia

November 13, 2018
A 15-year-old New Jersey boy who left his family the night before Halloween has been found safe in Philadelphia, according to authorities.
Thomas Kolding went missing from his family's Mountain Lakes home on Oct. 30, carrying only about $1,000 in cash and some personal belongings. The teen reportedly had an argument with his father about his grades, according to NorthJersey.com.
The boy was later spotted in various locations across the region, including Newark's Broad Street Station, New York's Penn Station and Camden's Walter Rand Transportation Center.
Authorities in Morris County launched an extensive search for Kolding as word of his disappearance spread on social media.
A report from CBS3 said Kolding was located Tuesday afternoon in Philadelphia, though his exact location was not disclosed.
#BREAKING 15-year-old Thomas Kolding of North Jersey has been found safe in Philly. Missing since Oct. 30, Police say he initially traveled by train from Denville to Newark-Broad Street Station to New York Penn Station then to Philly. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/EkaRs4ckQB— Stephen McKenzie (@SteveMcKCBS3) November 13, 2018
Prosecutors also thanked the police in Miami Township, Ohio for their assistance in the investigation, along with several other law enforcement agencies.