New Jersey teen missing since Halloween found safe in Philadelphia

A 15-year-old New Jersey boy who left his family the night before Halloween has been found safe in Philadelphia, according to authorities.

Thomas Kolding went missing from his family's Mountain Lakes home on Oct. 30, carrying only about $1,000 in cash and some personal belongings. The teen reportedly had an argument with his father about his grades, according to NorthJersey.com.

The boy was later spotted in various locations across the region, including Newark's Broad Street Station, New York's Penn Station and Camden's Walter Rand Transportation Center.

Authorities in Morris County launched an extensive search for Kolding as word of his disappearance spread on social media.

A report from CBS3 said Kolding was located Tuesday afternoon in Philadelphia, though his exact location was not disclosed.

Prosecutors also thanked the police in Miami Township, Ohio for their assistance in the investigation, along with several other law enforcement agencies.