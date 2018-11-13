More News:

November 13, 2018

Jersey Shore's iconic Fralinger's salt water taffy maker files for bankruptcy

James Candy Co. also owns 79-year-old Bayard's Chocolates

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Candy
Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy Source/James Candy Company

Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy.

James Candy Co., the maker of the Jersey Shore's famous Fralinger's salt water taffy, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the company pursues a strategic reorganization.

The Atlantic City-based candy manufacturer, founded in 1880, has long been associated with the shore experience through its taffies. Its 11 retail outlets include locations in Wildwood, Cape May and Ocean City. The company also owns Bayard's Chocolates, which has locations in Cinnaminson and Cherry Hill, and has been making chocolate treats since 1939.

In statement, James Candy said it will continue to operate its stores and online mail order business without any changes in operation or product fulfillment during the 2018 holiday season and beyond.

“The combination of reduced Atlantic City visitors and boardwalk foot traffic since 2006, the underperformance of 2018 summer sales along the New Jersey seashore and the continuing increased cost of business operations has impacted our efforts to remain a profitable business," James Candy Company president and CEO Frank J. Glaser said.

Chief Operating Officer Lisa Glaser Whitely told the Press of Atlantic City the rain this past summer might have been a factor in the slowdown of sales.

Spring and summer sales numbers fell by 23 percent in a period of less than two years, Whiteley said.

The company plans to continue payment of employee wages, benefits, vendors and suppliers as usual despite the bankruptcy filing.

"We have already begun to work with creditors, vendors and other business partners to maintain service to our customers,” Glaser said.

Salt water taffy was popularized in New Jersey by Joseph Fralinger, a Philadelphia glassblower and fish merchant who returned home to Atlantic City in the mid-1880's. After taking over a taffy stand on Applegate Pier, Fralinger created his own molasses taffy recipe and expanded to six locations.

James Candy Co.'s one pound boxes of taffies, originally placed in oyster boxes by Fralinger, have been iconic souvenirs from Atlantic City ever since.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Candy Atlantic City Ocean City Cape May Cherry Hill Jersey Shore Wildwood Cinnaminson New Jersey Bankruptcy

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: The 2018 season is over for the Eagles and it's Jim Schwartz's fault
111219_Scwartz_usat

Design

Historic Cape May property will reopen as a boutique hotel next summer
cape may 5 perry street

Holiday

Where to find tree lighting celebrations in Philly and the suburbs
Stock_Carroll - Holiday Decorations, Rittenhouse Square Christmas Tree

NBA

Robert Covington, Dario Saric post farewell messages to Philly
040818-RobertCovington-USAToday

Health News

The boy embryo at center of headline-making IVF swap is stored in Philadelphia
ivf-swap-pexels

Disasters

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler's home destroyed in California wildfire
0613_Gabe_Kapler_USAT

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.