More News:

November 09, 2018

Northeast Philly Kmart to close as Sears slashes 40 more stores

Liquidation sale to take place before location shutters in February

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Closures
Kmart PeRshGo/Creative Commons

Kmart stores across the United States continue to close after Sears Holding Company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Oct. 2018.

The fallout of Sears Holding Company's bankruptcy filing last month is rippling into Northeast Philadelphia, where the Kmart on Roosevelt Boulevard is now among the stores scheduled to close nationwide. 

The legacy retailer, which had already planned to close 188 stores, revealed this week it will close another 40 Sears and Kmart stores around the country as it sought to eliminate unprofitable locations. 

Several Philadelphia area and South Jersey locations of both stores had already been targeted for closure in the last round of 142 cuts. 

The Kmart location at 7101 Roosevelt Blvd. in Mayfair will be the second Kmart store to close in Northeast Philadelphia in the past three years. Another location at 8800 Frankford Ave. in the Pennypack Woods neighborhood was among 68 picked to shut down in April 2016 as Sears' financial pressures mounted.

The latest round of closures is expected to unfold in February, with liquidation sales beginning as soon as next week.

Sears joins a grow list of large retailers, including Toys R Us and Bon-Ton, that have filed for bankruptcy and closed stores across the United States. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Closures Northeast Philadelphia Mayfair Bankruptcies Sears

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The first thing Michael Jordan ever said to Allen Iverson: ‘What’s up, you little b****?’
Allen Iverson Celebrity Basketball Game

Television

Hey cord-cutters, free local broadcast television launches – antenna-free – in Philadelphia
11072018_cordcutter_Flickr

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Where will Sleevie Wonder (a.k.a. Sam Bradford) end up in 2019?
092418SamBradford

Health News

Dentist's patients told to get tested for HIV and hepatitis
unsanitary-lehigh-valley-dentist-pexels

Phillies

What they're saying: Bryce Harper to the Phillies is a sure thing, probably
073118_Harper-Bryce_usat

Holiday

Hate Christmas music in November? 36 percent of shoppers say they've left stores because of it
Carroll - Macy's Holiday Light Show

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.