Amazon is offering same-day delivery for Whole Foods groceries on Thanksgiving

November 07, 2018
For the most intense procrastinators among us, Amazon may be a saving grace for hosts come Thanksgiving Day.
The online retail giant announced this week that Amazon Prime deliveries of Whole Foods, which the company purchased in 2017, will continue on Thanksgiving until 2 p.m. Better yet, deliveries will be fulfilled within an hour, Amazon said.
That means anybody with an Amazon Prime account can use Amazon Prime Now to order groceries, including any last-minute holiday needs forgotten during the pre-Thanksgiving grocery store rush, and get their goods without leaving the house. Even if you're just a couple hours from sitting down for the meal, you'd still be in luck.
"Get all of your missing ingredients delivered right to your door in one hour, so you don’t have to miss a single minute of family time this Thanksgiving," Amazon said in a press release.
Amazon promises "thousands of natural and organic" products available for one-hour delivery, as well as wine and other alcohol – though don't expect to be able to order that in Philadelphia.
Whole Foods is also continuing its Thanksgiving Shop the Table for customers to pre-order for the holiday. Shoppers can order a full Thanksgiving meal that will feed eight people, or you can just order items à la carte – roast turkey, herb stuffing, mashed potatoes, and other classics are available for pick up.
Whole Foods pick-up dates run from Wednesday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 23.
