November 12, 2018

Wawa launches catering service with Sizzli Boxes in Philadelphia

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Wawa's flagship Philadelphia location at Broad and Walnut streets in Center City.

Philadelphia offices soon won't have to make Wawa runs on their own. The homegrown convenience brand will bring your coffee, Sizzlis and soft pretzels straight to you.

The company announced Monday the launch of their new Wawa Catering service, which debuts today in Center City and its immediate surrounding neighborhoods.

"With catering, Wawa can now reach customers in more convenient and creative ways than ever before," Wawa said in a statement. "Built for the boardroom, the backyard or wherever your next major event may take place, Wawa’s catering provides customers with their favorite Wawa foods and beverages in a whole new way."

Catering options include breakfast, lunch and dinner in both ready-made and build-your-own formats.

Customers can simply visit WawaCatering.com or call a Wawa Catering Coordinator (855-WAWA-2GO) to begin their orders. You can schedule a pick-up or delivery and customize a menu that ranges from hoagie trays, fruit bowls and salads to hot bar setups for meatball subs, cheesesteaks, mac n' cheese or the Gobbler menu.

For deliveries, Wawa's catering associates will arrive at the designated location and set up food and beverages.

“At Wawa, we believe we exist to go beyond filling orders to fulfill the lives of our customers, every day," said Stave Hackett, catering and delivery project manager for Wawa. "With this new catering and delivery offer, we are thrilled to take the next step in that commitment and be a part of even more customers’ lives in an entirely new way.”

