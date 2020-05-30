More News:

May 30, 2020

Philadelphia to offer paid online work for youth this summer through WorkReady

The deadline to apply is June 30

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Employment Summer Jobs
Workready jobs program digitization Courtesy of/WorkReady Jobs Website

Recreation Centers are normally sources of summer jobs for many students, but this year they won't be. The WorkReady program will still offer thousands of paid jobs to city youth this summer, but all work with take place online.

Despite shutdowns to work and education caused by the pandemic, Philadelphia youth will still be able to participate in a paid summer work program that is aimed at enhancing student's college and career readiness.

The WorkReady Program will offer "paid digital experiences" to between 7,000 to 9,000 people, ages 12 to 24, who apply before June 30. The program has gone digital this year because of restrictions to in-person business caused by the COIVD-19 crisis.

The program usually provides jobs to youth in the juvenile justice system and those who live in areas of the city targeted by the Philadelphia Police Department's "Operation Pinpoint," which aims to reduce crime in certain neighborhoods of the city.

If an applicant does not meet one of the above categories, they can also qualify based on identifications such as family size and income. More than 16,000 youth and young adults apply each year, meaning only about half are usually admitted to the summer program.

Typically, WorkReady jobs take place in person, but have moved online for summer 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Young people hired will have jobs that will be done remotely to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 90 organizations, in addition to the Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation and the School District of Philadelphia, will hire students for online work.

Last year, Bank of America, Drexel University, PECO, Independence Blue Cross, Comcast, and Wells Fargo were among the companies that supported between 25 and 99 summer jobs last year, reported the Philadelphia Business Journal.

To apply, students must provide their birth date, their social security number, email address, and a valid photo ID. According to The Notebook, youth won't be required to have a work permit due to the WorkReady program's switch from wages to an incentive-based program.

Youth participating in the program will be able to receive a stipend of up to $595 for the entire summer of work. In the past, youth and youth adults in participating programs earned between $8.25 and $10.35 per hour.

In addition to providing thousands of WorkReady jobs, the Philly Parks and Rec department says they plan to hire more than 280 young people ages 16-24 for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry's State and Local Internship Program, SLIP. This program is managed locally by Philadelphia Works and the Philadelphia Youth Network, which also manages WorkReady.

More than 550 young people from the School District of Philadelphia will participate in the summer 2020 program, according to the school district. In summer 2019, approximately 3,500 students from the district participated in programming from PYN and WorkReady.

Digital experience jobs offered this summer through WorkReady will be divided into three categories which applicants can select from: digital career exposure, financial literacy, and digital literacy and brand identity. 

Applicants can learn more about these programs here.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Employment Summer Jobs Philadelphia Teenagers Teens Jobs

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sports

Mike Missanelli reportedly suspended, which he denies, after headset-throwing temper tantrum
070117_Mike-Miss-3

Education

Outdoor graduation ceremonies will be permitted in New Jersey after July 6 – with prior approval by the state
New Jersey outdoor graduations

Healthy Eating

FDA allows food manufacturers to swap ingredients without editing labels
FDA ingredient regulations ease

Phillies

Review: 'Imperfect' explores the price Roy Halladay paid to be a Hall of Fame pitcher
Halladay_052920_SIPA

Movies

AIDS activist Larry Kramer once ripped the movie 'Philadelphia' for being 'dishonest'
larry kramer philadelphia movie

Food & Drink

Celebrities and chefs in 10 cities partner up for Burger Showdown
Burger Showdown

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved