2024 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade: What to know about the weather, parade route, parking and more

The Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade – the oldest Thanksgiving parade in the country – is set for Thursday morning, marking the 105th year of the city's holiday tradition full of colorful floats and balloons, music and marching bands.

As usual, the cavalcade will make its way from Center City up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway before concluding in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Whether following the event from home or going to Eakins Oval – and braving the weather – to watch in person, here's your to this year's Thanksgiving parade, including the latest weather forecast, how to watch it on TV, where to watch in person and – and for those leaving town or arriving to spend the holiday with loved ones – how to navigate road closures and parking due to the parade route and its staging areas.

It looks like a rainy Thanksgiving in Philly

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain starting very early Thursday and lasting through much of the rest of the day. The precipitation is expected to begin after 1 a.m. when there is an 80% chance of rain. Then there is a 90% chance of rain until 4 p.m. Thursday followed by a 30% chance the wet weather continues until 7 p.m.

The good news is the temperatures in Philadelphia will stay above freezing – mostly well above – so while travel in the Philly region will require caution, it shouldn't be treacherous. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the low will be around 42. Thanksgiving Day will peak near 50 degrees before temperatures dip to around 37.

Black Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees.

For those planning to attend the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, keep your fingers cross and keep checking the latest NWS forecast.

How to watch the Philly Thanksgiving parade

From home, tune to 6ABC on your TV provider. The broadcast begins with the parade's pre-show at 8:30 a.m. followed by parade coverage from 9 a.m. to noon. Action News' journalists Adam Joseph, Alicia Vitarelli, Cecily Tynan, Karen Rogers and Rick Williams will host the telecast.

Those who don't have cable or a similar live TV subscription, and anyone outside the region who wants the watch the parade, can stream it on Hulu, Disney+, ABC News Live or the 6ABC website.

If you're planning to brave the weather and see the parade in person, it is free to watch anywhere along the parade route. Spectators often set up in the medians along the Ben Franklin Parkway and line the perimeter of Eakins Oval, which is also the location of the Dunkin' Zone, where you can get free coffee and donuts. There are typically other food trucks and attractions on the oval, including live music. Other good vantage points include Logan Circle and JFK Boulevard.

What is the parade route?

The Philly Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard. It heads east on JFK for four block and turns left to go north on 16th Street. At 16th and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway the route turns left again and follows the parkway around Logan Square and Eakins Oval to its conclusion at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A star of 'Abbott Elementary' will attend. Who else?

Celebrities, reality stars and a long line-up of performers participate in the Thanksgiving Parade. Carson Kressley from "RuPaul's Drag Race," Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White from "Wheel of Fortune" and "Live" hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos all will make appearances.

Actress Lisa Ann Walter, of "Abbott Elementary," will be riding a float, and "The Golden Bachelor" contestant Susan Noles, a Delaware County native, will be in attendance. Expect to see Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will mark the conclusion of the event and the start of the holiday season.

The Philadelphia Ballet, Philadelphia Orchestra, and Eagles cheerleaders will be part of the procession. The complete list of special guests and performers is on 6ABC's website.

J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia The Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia will begin at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and proceed through Benjamin Franklin Parkway to in front of the Museum of Art.

What roads are closed and where can I park?

These traffic restrictions are in effect Wednesday, Nov. 27, for street rehearsals and other Thanksgiving parade related activities until the parade's conclusion on Thursday, unless noted otherwise:

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

• 4 p.m.: Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20st Street to 21th Street

• 6:30 p.m.: Eakins Oval

• 7 p.m.: Inbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th and 30th streets

• 8 p.m.: Outbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard from 20th Street to 30th Street Station

Here are road closures that take effect Thursday, Nov. 28.

• 12 a.m.: JFK Boulevard from 16th Street to 30th Street

• 2 to 11 a.m.: 20th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street

• 2 a.m.: Market Street between 19th and 20th streets

• 5 a.m.: 20th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street

• 6 a.m.: 20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway

• 6 a.m.: Market Street from 19th Street to 22nd Street

• 7 a.m.: Kelly Drive from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval

• 7:30 a.m.: Streets that are part of the parade route (see above)

All parade-related restrictions will be lifted by 3 p.m.

Parking on streets with meters will be free on Thanksgiving Day. Temporary "no parking" signs will be posted in the following areas beginning Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

• JFK Blvd. from 19th Street to 30th Street (both sides)

• 20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway (both sides)

• Arch Street from 19th Street to 22nd Street (both sides)

• Race Street from 16th Street to 17th Street (both sides)

• 17th Street from Vine Street to Race Street (both sides)

• Vine Street from 15th Street to 17th Street (eastbound lanes)

• Market Street from 19th Street to 22nd Street (both sides)



Vehicles parked in the locations listed above during posted hours will be relocated; owners can call the appropriate police district to locate their vehicles.

Officials urge residents to follow signs and instructions from Philadelphia Police if additional road closures and parking restrictions are necessary.