January 30, 2026

On Stage in February: 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Caesar' and 'The Sex Lives of Puppets'

Plus, a new take on 'Henry IV,' a play inspired by the Sixers arena saga and a musical about a celestial conflict in a small town.

By Michaela Althouse
Stars Kyra Johnson and Fergie Philippe (above) play Belle and the Beast in the Broadway tour of "Beauty and the Beast," which comes to Ensemble Arts this month.

With a deep freeze keeping the temperature too cold for comfort, Philadelphia theaters are providing a number of chances to stay warm inside in February with history-inspired plays and groovy musicals. 

The month kicks off with "Good Bones" at the Arden Theatre Co., now extended through March 22. The James Ijames original was ripped from the headlines of the 76ers arena conflict. Fellow Philly playwright Albert Innaurato takes audience to South Philadelphia for the 21st birthday party of a student who returns home from Harvard University. 

Later, Quintessence Theatre and Philadelphia Theatre Co. are reimagining William Shakespeare's "Henry IV" and "Julius Caesar," respectively. "Rare Accidents," a reference to a famous monologue in "Henry IV," follows a young, irresponsible prince as he takes on a pair of usurpers. "Caesar," is a modern take on the famous assassination of the Roman general. 

Check out these 10 shows coming to the area in February. 

Good Bones

Now-March 22 | Arden Theatre Co. | 40 N. 2nd St. 

In James Ijames' newest show, Aisha returns to her hometown to drum up support for a sports stadium that's being built in the middle of a neighborhood. The script pulls from real-life conflicts in Philly, including the planned Sixers arena in Chinatown that was approved in December 2024, only to be abandoned by the team less than a month later. Tickets start at $55. 

The Sex Lives of Puppets

Feb. 4-7 | Penn Live Arts | 3680 Walnut St.

Blind Summit Theatre brings their comic puppeteer show to Philadelphia for the first time. The cast of senior citizen figurines shares their experiences and struggles with intimacy, including body limitations and growing loneliness. Tickets are $55. 

Gemini

Feb. 4-15 | EgoPo Classic Theater | 1340-48 S. 13th St.

Central High School graduate Albert Innaurato's show follows Francis Geminiani, a Harvard student who returns to South Philly for his 21st birthday. Partygoers include his neighbor, Bunny Weinberger, her son, Herschel, and surprise guests from school who make the trip down from Cambridge. Tickets are $38. 

Sojourner

Feb. 4-14 | Curio Theatre Co. | 815 S. 48th St.

The staged version of the life of abolitionist Sojourner Truth journeys from her enslavement in upstate New York to her escape and subsequent civil rights work. Audiences will also see her meetups with prominent historical figures including Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Tickets are $25. 

Caesar

Feb. 6-22 | Philadelphia Theatre Co. | 480 S. Broad St.

Playwright Tyler Dobrowsky brings new life to Shakespeare's "Caesar," reimagining the assassination plot against Julius Caesar as a contemporary thriller. After the deed is done, political tensions rise in the power struggle that follows. Tickets start at $40. 

Plantation Black

Feb. 6-March 1 | InterAct Theatre Co. | 302 S. Hicks St. 

The Black and white descendants of a Civil War-era plantation family gather on their ancestor's land to determine who should inherit it. The characters include both the historical residents and the modern-day offspring, and each performance starts at a different point in the story's timeline. Tickets are $38. 

Beauty and the Beast

Feb. 11-22 | Ensemble Arts Philly | 240 S. Broad St. 

This staged version of the classic fairytale includes both the music from the 1991 film and original songs. Bookworm Belle finds herself trapped in the castle of the Beast, a prince who's been enchanted alongside his servants. Tickets start at $33. 

Rare Accidents

Feb. 11-March 15 | Quintessence Theatre 7137 Germantown Ave. 

This abridged version of parts one and two of "Henry IV" follows Prince Harry, the spoiled heir of a king who killed his rival for the job, and his knight, Sir John Falstaff. But when a new pair of usurpers brings on a civil war, the pair have to take to the battlefield to keep what's theirs. Tickets start at $55. 

Starstruck

Feb. 19-March 31 | Bucks County Playhouse | New Hope, Bucks County

Astronomer Cyd DeBerg attempts to preserve the celestial views in a small Idaho town by gaining a protective dark sky preserve status, but he's thwarted by the neon sign from a nearby bar owner. The conflict gets so bad that a popular NPR podcaster arrives in town to cover the story, which is told in songs by Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls. Tickets start at $37. 

Baby Everything

Feb. 26-28 FringeArts 140 N. Columbus Blvd.

This one-woman show follows a day in the life of Baby, a young woman who attempts to understand the world around her in "the ultimate doomscroll" and stay sane amid the world's suffering. The show, which premiered during the Fringe Festival, has been reimagined for this production. Tickets are $35. 

