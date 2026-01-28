The Big Flea Market brings vintage fashion and mid-century style to New Jersey

The Big Flea Market will return to central New Jersey on Feb. 21–22, bringing two full days of vintage clothing, mid-century furniture, jewelry and collectibles to Edison.

The indoor market will take over the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, filling the space with hundreds of vendors offering a wide range of vintage and antique finds.

This show is especially known for its focus on vintage clothing. Dealers bring racks of fashion from multiple eras, and dressing rooms are set up throughout the market so shoppers can try pieces on before buying, a feature that has helped set the event apart from many large flea markets.

Mid-century modern furniture and decor are a major draw, along with vintage jewelry and accessories. Shoppers can expect a mix of statement pieces for the home and smaller finds that are easy to take home the same day.

The Big Flea Market has operated for more than 40 years, hosting shows from New York to Nashville. Founded by Joan Sides, the family-owned business is now run by her children, Marthia and Dee Dee, and remains women-led.

The market runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $15 for both days, with free entry for children 12 and under. Parking at the venue is free.

The Edison location makes the show an easy trip for shoppers across the region. The convention center sits near several major highways and is about an hour from Northeast Philadelphia, roughly 40 minutes from Midtown Manhattan and 15 minutes from Newark Liberty International Airport.

Feb. 21-22

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Ave.

Edison, NJ 08837

$15 admission

