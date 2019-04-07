More Culture:

April 07, 2019

Philadelphia Zoo opening outdoor dining area

Urban Green is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will serve alcohol, too

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Philadelphia Zoo
Carroll - The Philadelphia Zoo Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A family takes a photo at the Philadelphia Zoo.

The Philadelphia Zoo announced on Saturday it's opening an outdoor dining area with food trucks, outdoor seating, and wine and beer for purchase.

Urban Green is accessible with admission to the zoo and will feature a 132-foot mural and vertical farm.

RELATED EVENT: Philly Zoo welcomes new animals - made of Legos

The space will seat more than 200 people and offer three food trucks serving food like paninis, wraps, and some vegetarian options. The Business Journal reported it includes The Fry Bowl, Roof to Leaf and Pressed. 

“Philadelphia Zoo is happy to present a great new outdoor dining destination for our guests and members,” Philadelphia Zoo chief marketing officer Amy Shearer said in a statement to the Inquirer. “The Urban Green is a hip new al fresco spot to enjoy lunch/early dinner plus a drink with your friends and family during your visits this season.”

The zoo also recently announced it was bringing back the animal-shaped keys that would make exhibits at the zoo come to life that originated back in the '60s. They keys are part of the "Creatures of Habitat" Lego display. Now, visitors can purchase the zoo keys and use them at the Lego displays to hear an audio story about the animals. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Philadelphia Zoo Philadelphia Food and Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Get used to the Phillies stranding tons of baserunners this season
Andrew-McCutchen-Phillies-0406_USAT

Food & Drink

Morgan's Pier announces opening date for 2019 season
Morgan's Pier beer garden

Investigations

Sixers part-owner Michael Rubin questions prostitution case against Patriots owner Robert Kraft
022219_Robert-Kraft_usat

Eagles

Eagles over/under win total for 2019 projected at 9.5
120918_Eagles-Cowboys-Ertz_usat

Fitness

Here's the scoop on fasted cardio, weightlifting and workouts
intermittent fasting workouts

Food & Drink

Pizza Gutt creator to open first brick-and-mortar pizza shop in Kensington
0404_Pizzagut

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved