Phillies injury updates: How hurt are J.T. Realmuto, Didi Gregorius and Bryce Harper?

The Phillies' offense has let them down. Their bullpen has been less than stellar. And their defense has been embarrassingly bad.

But the Phils have also been beyond banged up this season, and their injury issues show no sign of stopping. Not a lot is going right at the moment.

Just look at the lineup they trotted out in their 9-6 loss to the Marlins on Monday and how it compares to the one from Opening Day:

Opening Day Monday, May 24 LF Andrew McCutchen LF McCutchen 1B Rhys Hoskins CF Odúbel Herrera RF Bryce Harper 2B Segura C J.T. Realmuto 1B Hoskins 3B Alec Bohm 3B Bohm SS Didi Gregorius RF Brad Miller 2B Jean Segura C Andrew Knapp CF Adam Haseley SS Ronald Torreyes

Just a month and a half into the season and Joe Girardi has been forced to trot half a new batting order out there with Harper, Realmuto and Gregorius — arguably the three best hitters on the team — all currently injured.

How long will they be out for? Is it time to be concerned?

Here's a look at the current injured list for the Phillies, a list that does not include Harper right now despite him missing the last two games.

Player Injury Earliest return Vince Velasquez Finger May 25 Scott Kingery Concussion May 26 Roman Quinn Finger

May 26 Didi Gregorius Elbow May 29 J.T. Realmuto Hand May 29 Matt Moore Back May 31 Seranthony Dominguez Elbow September 1 JoJo Romero Elbow Out for season

The Phils have played 48 games as a team and just three guys, Hoskins, Bohm and McCutchen have been healthy enough to appear in 40 or more of them. Harper has missed two games in a row, and Girardi swears his sore shoulder is not the culprit — that he's on a respite due to trouble swinging the bat.

"He has not said anything about it," Girardi said Monday. "He's been struggling, and players go through this and sometimes a couple days can help."



While it sounds possible Harper is in the lineup in Miami on Tuesday, Gregorius will definitely not be. Available Monday to come off the IL, the shortstop, according to Girardi, is nowhere near game ready with an injured elbow.

"Didi is on the trip," the manager said. "He's not coming off [the IL]. He's not swinging yet, he is not throwing yet. He did take ground balls today, he does run around taking fly balls with the left-handed mitt but he's just not ready."

Two of the above injured position players are nearing health. Roman Quinn is making rehab starts in Lehigh Valley, and is expected to return to the MLB lineup in a few days.

Scott Kingery is also heading to Triple-A, but Girardi isn't as confident he will return to the big league club anytime soon.

As for Realmuto, who the Phillies hoped would be healthy fast enough to avoid an IL stint, he's been placed on the list retroactive to May 19. Ideally he can hop right back into the lineup in Tampa against the Rays at the end of the week, but the Phillies will surely be cautious with their star catcher.

