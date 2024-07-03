More Sports:

July 03, 2024

Phillies injury updates: When will Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and others return?

The Phillies gave a little more info on the timelines for several key players' return to the field.

By Evan Macy
Schwarber Preview Series Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Lefty slugger Kyle Schwarber is not expected to miss a ton of time.

The Phillies didn't fly to Chicago without their rehabbing sluggers, and that's a good sign for a lineup that has been decimated by (minor) injuries over the last few weeks.

Somehow, the Phillies improved to their most games above .500 so far this season with a win against the Cubs on Tuesday night, doing it without three of their best hitters in Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. They did it with Michael Mercado filling in for not one, but two injured fifth starters in Taijuan Walker and Spencer Turnbull.

So what's the latest on these five key injured players?

Bryce Harper, 1B

The Phillies' first baseman and NL MVP candidate jogged Tuesday at Wrigley Field, and manager Rob Thomson told reporters that his hamstring was improving (via MLB.com). He said a return before the All-Star break was possible. The soonest Harper is permitted to suit up after his 10-day IL stint is July 9.

Kyle Schwarber, DH

With a "very very mild" strain to his groin, the Phillies home run savant is also expected to be back at plate very close to his July 9th eligible return date.

J.T. Realmuto, C

Perhaps the most promising news from Tuesday was that Realmuto took batting practice with his teammates on the north side of Chicago. It was the first time he was spotted hitting since he got surgery on his right knee back on June 12. He also participated in other drills. His expected return was about a month, which could land him back behind the plate just after the All-Star break, though he seems ahead of schedule based on what was seen at Wrigley.

Taijuan Walker, SP

Walker never looked like himself this season, and he's currently dealing with a few injury issues ranging from a sore shoulder to a blister on his right index finger. Walker will be out until at least the All-Star break, and his return timeline seems a little more murky than his teammates. His recovery depends on when he is able to grip and throw without pain.

Spencer Turnbull, SP

Finally, Turnbull, who was called upon to replace Walker but left with a strain to his lat midway through his latest stint on the mound. The injury was given a six-to-eight week recover timeframe — a  length that would also likely require a rehab assignment. August seems likely as a target for Turnbull.

