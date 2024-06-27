More Sports:

June 27, 2024

Spencer Turnbull goes on 15-day IL, spot in Phillies' rotation opens back up

Turnbull exited Wednesday's start in Detroit after three innings with right shoulder soreness, and now that he is on the IL, the Phillies have to fill a rotation spot again.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Spencer-Turnbull-Phillies-Tigers-6.26.24-MLB.jpg

Spencer Turnbull could only go three innings against the Tigers on Wednesday in Detroit.

Spencer Turnbull made it only three innings on Wednesday for his start in Detroit before soreness in his right shoulder forced him out, and while he didn't seem too worried about it afterward, the root of it is going to sideline him for a bit. 

On Thursday, ahead of the opener of their four-game home series against Miami, the Phillies announced that Turnbull has been placed on the 15-Day Injured List with a right lat strain and that right-handed reliever Yunior Marte is coming back up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill the spot on the active roster. 

Turnbull moved back into the starting rotation after a spot toward the back end of it opened up when Taijuan Walker also got placed on the IL late last week with an injury to the index finger on his throwing hand. 

Turnbull actually started the season with the rotation spot, making six starts through April while Walker was trying to work his way back from a shoulder issue, and performed well during that stretch out the gate – posting a 2-0 record with a 1.67 ERA and 36 strikeouts across 32.1 innings pitched. 

The Phillies went 5-1 in Turnbull's starts, but moved him into the bullpen when Walker was ready to return out of concern for his innings total and the fact that Walker is here on a $72 million contract. 

But when they needed a fill-in for Walker again, Turnbull was the first choice, though now they're back to square one, and could handle those open starts by committee until one of the two get healthy. 

Phillies quick hits: Marsh is back, Harper flexes in series win vs. Tigers

