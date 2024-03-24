Phillies injury updates: The latest on Bryce Harper, Taijuan Walker and Orion Kerkering

The Phillies are less than a week from starting the 2024 regular season and it appears they'll have at least a pair of pitchers on the injured list.

But it also looks like they will have their former two-time MVP ready to go.

Here's a quick look at some Phillies health concerns ahead of Opening Day Thursday:

Bryce Harper, 1B

After missing about a week of action with back issues, Harper returned to a formal Grapefruit League game Saturday. He had a sac fly in three plate appearances a day after he played in a simulated game in Clearwater. He says he'll be full go on Opening Day.

Taijuan Walker, SP

Walker has been shut down with a shoulder issue that was described more like "not feeling right" than painful. He's had two awful starts this spring and definitely hasn't looked right either. The addition of Walker to the injured list will have an impact on the Phillies rotation — which appears to be ready to tag Spencer Turnbull as the team's temporary final starter. He pitched in Walker's place last week and is in line to make his start in Philadelphia.

Does this open up the Phils for a potential Jordan Montgomery signing? One of the offseason's top free agents remains available and the Phillies could have a renewed need for depth in the starting rotation.

Orion Kerkering, RP



After a terrible bout with the flu in the middle of spring training, the Phillies are going to give their up and coming reliever a little more time to prepare for the season and will open things up — at least on the initial 26-man roster for a hurler like Connor Brogdon who was on the cusp of making the roster. Kerkering should join the team a week or two into the regular season but will start it on the IL.

Dylan Covey, RP

Another likely Phils big leaguer is dealing with a minor injury, as Covey has a shoulder injury and will probably miss the same stretch of time Kerkering will. Luis Ortiz or Yunior Marte could start on the MLB roster in his stead.

