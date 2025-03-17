Phillies injury updates: Outfield depth taking a hit early

One of the byproducts of the Phillies' series of decisions that have led to what is likely going to be the oldest team in baseball come Opening Day is that there will be some injury hurdles. Depth is important — both due to injuries and maintenance days off for some of the team's veterans.

The injury bug has bit early — albeit in a relatively minor fashion in spring training. Four outfielders are currently hurt.

About a week and a half remains until the Phillies return north to start the year. Some health questions will follow them.

Max Kepler, OF (lower back)

The good news: Kepler has hustle. The bad news: he was removed from a game this weekend after slamming into the outfield wall going for a fly ball. He has a bruise that the team is calling a contusion and he'll probably be ready for the regular season. Kepler said he could play through the ailment were the games meaningful.

Brandon Marsh, OF (left knee)

Similarly, Marsh got banged up a bit playing defense as well, knocking his knee on the wall and later sliding with it, leading to a precautionary lifting from the game Sunday.

“Nothing happened to it, just impact on the ground,” Marsh said, h/t The Philadelphia Inquirer. “It just got a little tight from banging it. You bump your elbow on the wall, you’re not going to move your arm as fast. You know what I mean? It’s just one of those things. Nothing serious.”

Johan Rojas, OF (right shoulder)

You may have noticed that Rojas has not played in the outfield yet, though he has hit (and very well to the tune of .303 as a DH this spring). That's because he hurt his shoulder in spring ball, but not to the point where he is at risk of being added to the injured list. The outfielder is scheduled to start throwing this week, a final hurdle before he's cleared to hit the field.

For what it's worth, the Phillies depth chart beyond Nick Castellanos, Rojas, Kepler, Marsh and Weston Wilson would likely deputize Edmundo Sosa into an OF role (he's been learning the position in Clearwater), followed by Cal Stevenson and prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr.

Matt Strahm, RP (shoulder)

Some lower velocity and discomfort led to the Phils shutting down their All-Star reliever, and an MRI showed a bone bruise and inflammation, but no serious damage. He's been partaking in long toss over the weekend and looks like he could be ramping up just in time to start the year healthy and on the roster. Keep an eye on his progress. He will need a few outings to tune up before March 27. If he isn't ready, the team could add him to the IL and backdate it a bit, giving him until April 8 to return.

Weston Wilson, OF (oblique)

Wilson hurt his leg the first week of spring training and is going to start the year on the IL. He's expected to miss around six weeks of action but could emerge as a valuable right-handed bat on the bench later in the spring.

