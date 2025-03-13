Jimmy Rollins, Ed Wade are Phillies' 2025 Wall of Fame inductees

Jimmy Rollins and Ed Wade will be the 2025 Phillies Wall of Fame inductees this summer, the club announced Thursday.

For Rollins, the body of work is obvious: He was the Phillies' usual leadoff hitter for more than a decade, a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glover, a Silver Slugger, the 2007 NL MVP, the franchise's all-time hits leader, and above all, a 2008 World Series champion.

Rollins was a vital piece to the core of that championship-winning club, which also won back-to-back NL pennants andfive straight NL East titles from 2007-2011, was the face of the franchise for the better part of his 15-year run in Philadelphia, and at the end of the day, turned in a career that would leave him standing as one of the greatest Phillies ever.

“A dynamic leadoff hitter who impacted the game with his glove, bat and speed for 15 seasons with the Phillies, Jimmy was the spark plug for five consecutive National League East titles, back-to-back National League pennants and a World Series championship from 2007 to 2011,” Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton said in a statement. “He is one of the most legendary players to wear pinstripes, and we are thrilled to celebrate No. 11 on August 1, as J-Roll officially takes his permanent place in club history, becoming the 49th inductee of our prestigious Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame.”

And now that years have gone by, he'll likely be just the start of names from the 2008 World Series team going up on the wall – former left fielder Pat Burrell and manager Charlie Manuel are already there, but the other major faces like Cole Hamels, Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Shane Victorino, and Carlos Ruiz still stand to join them.

Wade, who was the Phillies' general manager from 1998-2005, was crucial to drafting and acquiring many of those names that came through, and then getting them all into place at the tail end of the club's time at Veterans Stadium in 2003 and into the first couple of years at Citizens Bank Park in 2004 and 2005.

Pat Gillick took over ahead of the 2006 season, and in 2007, the core Wade in large part assembled took that last step into a postseason breakthrough.

“Ed’s contributions to the Phillies were game-changing, as he developed most of our core players from the teams that won five straight NL East championship titles from 2007 to 2011, including the 2008 World Series champions," Middleton said. "We look forward to celebrating Ed’s tremendous career as we recognize him on this historic day.”

The Wall of Fame inductions will be held August 1 at Citizens Bank Park before the Phillies play the Tigers during the club's annual Alumni Weekend.

