Phillies stock watch: Bullpen, bench and catcher battles heating up in Clearwater

Opening Day is just about two weeks away, and the Phillies have played more than half of their spring training games.

So how are things going?

Well, the team's stars are showing flashes while a few injuries arise. Some borderline players are making Major League roster cases while others are faltering as the season approaches. And most importantly, players are getting themselves ready for the marathon grind of a 162-game season (plus the playoffs).

Here's an updated look at which players are currently impressing the most, and which have been depressing at best:

Stock up 📈

Kody Clemens, INF

If Clemens continues his tear this spring the final bench spot should be his for the taking — left-handed or not. With 150 games of MLB experience under his belt, the 28-year-old has never been reliably consistent in the majors but he has been productive in stretches and has plus power. He's hitting .370 this spring and leads all Phillies hitters with 10 hits. Over his last four games he is hitting .444.

Johan Rojas, CF

If we gave you 20 guesses as to who has the most RBI so far this spring, you wouldn't come up with Rojas. But the speedy outfielder has two homers and seven-RBI, tied for the most on the squad. He is hitting .292 so far and is doing a lot to make a case for more playing time in what will be a tight platoon situation with Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh to start the regular season.

Alec Bohm, 3B

If Bohm mashes the ball like this during the regular season, Michael Jordan's "and I took that personally" could be Bohm's mantra for 2025. The third baseman is hitting .320 on the spring with five extra base hits to lead all Phillies, three of them home runs. He is five for his last 11 with five runs scored.

Max Kepler, LF

Kepler looks like he's going to seize the chance at having an everyday role in left field. He is three for his last seven, including a homer, and has a .316/.435/.684 slash midway through spring training. If he is able to handle left-handed pitching he'll be in the middle of the batting order on a regular basis.

Taijuan Walker, RP

Don't look now, but Walker has put together a solid spring, has shown increased velocity, and appears destined to be on the Phillies Opening Day bullpen. In two appearances (5.1 innings), the veteran has a 3.38 ERA and four strikeouts. With $18 million due to him either way in 2025, any positive showing should give him a chance to start the year on the 26-man roster.

Stock down 📉

Rafael Marchán, C

Battling against Garrett Stubbs for the backup catcher's spot, Marchán is hitting .235 this spring and is 0-for his last five over the last three games. Meanwhile, Stubbs has two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his last two games. This will be an interesting position battle, as Marchán has no remaining minor league options — which could be enough of a factor to force the Phillies' hand in sending Stubbs to the minors to begin the year.

Nick Castellanos, RF

Casty has just one hit in his last seven at bats and he's hitting just .143 this spring. His nine strikeouts are the second most on the squad behind Cal Stevenson — a bench outfielder who is likely out of the running for a big league job. Castellanos does have a solo homer to his credit but not much else so far.

Jesús Luzardo, SP

Last week, the Phillies newest starter allowed three home runs — including a grand slam — on three consecutive pitches. Not good.

Matt Strahm, RP

One of the Phillies' best relievers could be on the shelf for Opening Day, as Strahm got an MRI this week that revealed an impingement in his left shoulder, which has caused inflammation, irritation and a bone bruise. He won't be pitching for a while and the Phils are likely to take caution, potentially placing him on the injured list when the season starts. He should be full go later in the spring, but for now, his stock takes a hit.

Max Lazar, RP

Strahm's injury does potentially open up a roster spot for another bullpen arm — but one of those most eligible hopefuls, Lazar, has not made good on the opportunity. In two appearances over the last week the 25-year-old has allowed three runs and five baserunners over just 1.2 innings pitched.

