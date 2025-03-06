Five reasons to worry about the Phillies right now

It's spring training, a time with so much potential for all 30 MLB teams ramping up for the 2025 season. The possibilities are endless and the optimism is flowing.

Well, mostly it is. Zack Wheeler didn't look so good in his most recent start, the Phillies still have some lineup issues, and that bullpen — is it really going to be better in 2025 after it blew it against the Mets in October and lost two All-Stars?

You're a sports fan. You're going to worry. It's natural. But what are the true reasons for concern, and what are flashes in the pan? Below, we've singled out five things Phillies fans might be worrying about right now, with exactly three weeks to go until Opening Day. We'll give each a rating from 1-5 alarms — with five alarms being a real "the sky is falling" situation:

The starting rotation's recent struggles 🚨

On Wednesday, newly acquired starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo gave up three home runs on three straight pitches, including a grand slam against the Tigers.

“I think just got a little out of control,” Luzardo said (h/t The Philadelphia Inquirer). “Lost the strike zone a little bit after the walk, and then tried to get back into it. Just kind of falling behind guys, but that’s what spring training is for. Just trying to get the kinks out.”

In the Phillies' game prior, ace Zack Wheeler surrendered eight hits and five runs in two innings. They lost the two meaningless practice games by a combined score of 29-10.

It's troubling to see. But also, these guys are pros. Wheeler, in particular, is someone who is probably working on things, focused on preparation and not on results. The Phillies have one of the best starting rotations in all of baseball on paper and while it's not unusual to see even an elite player struggle at times over a 162 game season, with preseason games and postseason games mixed in as well, the rule of large numbers almost assures success from the proven arms on the Phillies' front lines.

Do not worry.

The lineup is too left-handed 🚨🚨

Let's just say things pan out how we expect them to, and Garrett Stubbs is the backup catcher again while Kody Clemens makes the team as the last bench player. That means it's possible that seven of the 13 position players on the 26-man roster will be lefties.

This isn't necessarily a problem, but a lot of the Phillies' left-handed hitters are much worse at the plate when facing southpaw pitchers. It means that on days when a righty starts on an opposing team, a competent lefty reliever or two could really quiet the Phillies' bats in later innings, or it could force tough decisions on the pinch hitter front (an area where the Phillies struggled mightily last year).

Manager Rob Thomson and the front office could alleviate that a bit by carrying Rafael Marchán instead of Stubbs, and finding a righty bench bat instead of Clemens (perhaps injured Weston Wilson once he is back from an oblique strain). But it will probably be an issue at times over the spring and summer.

Worry a little.

The bullpen is worse (on paper) 🚨🚨

We don't know exactly which eight relievers the Phillies will take to South Philly in three weeks, but we have a pretty general idea — and at least on paper, it isn't better than last year.

Orien Kerkering, Matt Strahm, José Alvarado, José Ruiz and Tanner Banks are likely to be retained from last season. Only the first three of those guys are truly reliable big league relievers. Add to that the likely long man, Taijuan Walker, who was the worst pitcher on the team last year, and it's a unit without much dependability.

Carlos Estévez and Jeff Hoffman were not re-signed after very solid 2024 campaigns and will essentially be replaced by Joe Ross, a swingman with average stuff, and Jordan Romano, a talented closer looking for a bounce-back year.

The Phillies left meat on the bone this offseason when addressing their bullpen. The unit is talented and many of the arms have track records of success (if fleeting at times), but it is not better — right now at least — than last year's pen.

Worry a little.

The outfield offense is still lacking 🚨🚨🚨

Last season, the Phillies' outfield was not productive offensively. They were 17th in WAR (4.7), the left and centerfield positions both had slugging percentages below .400, and the Phillies' three outfield spots in the lineup combined for just 40 homers and 218 RBI. For some context, the World Series-winning Dodgers produced 8.7 WAR (9th most), 72 home runs and 261 RBI in the outfield last year.

All the front office did this winter was add Max Kepler to start in left field — a 10-year veteran who has only hit .250 or better in a season three times. The Phils are hoping to get more consistency and less swings and misses from Nick Castellanos, and that Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas can work as a platoon in centerfield.

Worry is warranted.

The team is old, and injury prone 🚨🚨🚨🚨

In 2024, the Phillies' average age (based on games played and total at-bats) was 29.1, the 4th oldest of any roster. You may have noticed that the team hasn't gotten any younger. There are expected to be as many as 21 returning players on the 26-man roster for 2025, so each of those players are, of course, exactly one year older. Add into that additions in Kepler (32), Romano (32), Luzardo (27), Ross (32) and whichever late 20s bench bat they carry, and chances are the Phillies will be well over 30, likely the oldest team in 2025.

This is noteworthy for two obvious reasons. Older players get injured more often and more easily, and regression can often strike an athlete in his mid-30s. Which means guys like Zack Wheeler (almost 35), J.T. Realmuto (34), Nick Castellanos (33) and Matt Strahm (33) are nearing that time in their careers.

Help is eventually on the way. The team went out of its way to maintain and preserve paths for prospects like Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford to eventually carve out roles with this team. But they're all a few months or even years away.

The Phillies should be a playoff team, and a World Series contender. If they aren't, this could be the biggest reason why.

Worry is warranted.

