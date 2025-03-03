Phillies stock watch: Bohm hits bombs, Stott walks, Schwarber struggles in early action

The Phillies have played in eight games so far in Florida, with the regular season slated to kickoff in just over three weeks (against the Nationals in Washington).

If you've been distracted by the surging Flyers, the plummeting Sixers, or still stuck in the afterglow of the Eagles Super Bowl win last month, you'll be forgiven.

It's our job to pay attention to all the relevant action for Philly sports fans, and we've got you covered as spring training continues in Clearwater.

Here's a look at some players who are making a really impressive early impression, and some who are seeing their stock prices free-fall:

Stock up 📈

The Phillies' starters

Four of the Phillies' five projected MLB starting pitchers have appeared in games this spring — with Cris Sánchez actually pitching twice — and they have combined for some extremely promising early numbers. In the five combined outings, Sánchez, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Jesús Luzardo have gone 10.2 innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and striking out 16. Ranger Suárez is expected to pitch later this week.

Alec Bohm

Hitting two home runs in three at bats in one game (against the Orioles Sunday) will earn any player "stock up" status. One of the things Bohm is looking to do in 2025 is show he has a potent power stroke, so his early two-homer game is a very good sign.

Bryson Stott

Stott is sort of a sleeper pick to lead off for the Phillies this season, and after routinely leading the team in stolen bases he appears to be eyeballing on base percentage next. In four games, Stott has reached base six times — a .545 on base rate so far this spring.

Gabriel Rincones Jr.

Rincones leads all Phillies hitters in home runs and runs batted in. The 2022 third round pick is making a push for the last bench spot on the MLB roster with his three homers, six RBI and .333 batting average. It might be an uphill climb for the left-hander — the Phillies are hoping to add a righty bat to finish their bench — but if he keeps it up he could be undeniable.

Christian Arroyo

With Weston Wilson hurt and Cal Stevenson and Buddy Kennedy struggling — more on that in a moment — Arroryo is making a strong case to break camp as a major league utilityman. The 30-year-old is hitting .417 with three RBI so far.

Stock down 📉

Cal Stevenson, Buddy Kennedy

This duo stood to benefit from Wilson's back injury, but they are both stuck on the struggle bus right now. These Phillies' bench hopefuls have combined to strikeout 13 times in 27 at bats, with just two hits to speak of (a two-run homer from Kennedy).

Aidan Miller

No one expected Miller to make a case to make the team this year — the team's top positional prospect is expected to cook in the minors for another season or two — but an 0-for-9 debut in the Grapefruit League certainly won't help his stock.

Kyle Schwarber

No one is really worried about Schwarber, but perhaps his recent contract discussions are a distraction. The Phillies' bomber is 1-for-11 with one walk and four strikeouts so far in spring training.

Joe Ross

A lot is riding on Ross being an effective swing man for the Phillies, providing relief in middle innings and potentially starting if the Phillies need a sixth starter. Thus far he's struggled a bit in the early going, surrendering five base runners and three runs over three innings.

Griff McGarry

Touted as a top prospective arm for a handful of seasons now, McGarry is nearing 26 and has yet to really show he has big league-ready stuff. He was in spring training last year and didn't show enough to get any MLB innings. Through two appearances this year it's looking like the same. In 1.2 innings, McGarry allowed four hits, two walks and three runs.

