Will Phillies teach J.T. Realmuto to play in the outfield?

One of the downsides of the Phillies having an older roster with so many returning players is a lack of lineup flexibility. If Bryce Harper is a first baseman and a first baseman only, it limits how Rob Thomson can move around his players to create different looks. The same for Trea Turner, who has only played shortstop for the Phils since signing.

Insert J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies catcher and soon-to-be 34-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with the team. He told reporters he wants to sign an extension in Philly, but a potential issue is his continued decline from wear and tear behind the plate. This week, he made it clear that he is willing to play elsewhere in the field — whether it's as a backstop, a first baseman as he's done before, or in the outfield, where he's never logged a big league inning.

“There’s nothing set in stone,” Thomson said Friday (h/t MLB.com). “It’s just an idea. … When we were having the discussion of trying to manage his workload as best we can, and at the same time having respect for the fact that this is a contract year for him … we’re very left-handed [in the lineup]. We want as many right-handers in the lineup as we can. I said, ‘You ever think about playing the outfield?’ He said, ‘Well, I think I move around pretty good. I’m willing to try anything.’”

Having Realmuto's right-handed bat at times when he's not catching could help the offense, and could help keep him fresh. But it also begs the question — what is the Phillies succession plan for him? Is Garrett Stubbs reliable enough to split more time with Realmuto?

Stubbs has shown flashes, and he's a locker room favorite and team leader, but his offense has never really been reliable. He's hit just .202 in 383 at bats in Philly with seven homers and 39 RBI.

Rafael Marchán, 25, is a switch-hitting catcher who has had success in the minors and limited success in 40 total games in the majors over his career hitting .279. He's blocked on the depth chart by lefty catcher Stubbs, who is expected to be Realmuto's backup again.

In order for this shape-shifting plan to work — Realmuto learning to play in the outfield — it's possible the Phillies should explore keeping Marchán on the big league bench. He also plays first base. But he's out of minor league options, meaning sending him up and down won't be an option this season without risking losing him to waivers.

The final bench spot will likely go to Weston Wilson, Christian Arroyo, Kody Clemens or Buddy Kennedy. Is Marchán fighting them for a big league job, or Stubbs?

Stubbs does have a minor league option, for what it's worth.

Either way, there could be some moving parts to monitor around the catching spot in spring training this season.

