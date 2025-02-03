Phillies Opening Day 26-man roster projection, version 2.0

We're less than two weeks from the Phillies assembling in Clearwater, beginning their month and a half preseason training routine ahead of another baseball season.

The Phillies quite famously are bringing everyone back for 2025, and in doing so the lack of roster shakeups has left very few spots open for battles in spring training.

It's possible there is a spot open on the bench, and perhaps some wiggle room with the final two bullpen spots — as well as a new fifth starter in trade acquisition Jesús Luzardo — but besides that, most players are locked into their same roles from a year ago.

Here's our second look at what the Opening Day roster will probably look like:

Catchers (2) — J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs

This could look a lot different after 2025 — with Realmuto set to become a free agent and both of these guys entering their mid-30s — but for the fourth straight year the catching duo on Opening Day will remain the same. Realmuto is 34 and his workload might decrease a bit, which could test Stubbs' typically light bat. It could be an area of need come the trade deadline.

Infielders (6) — Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa, Kody Clemens

Unless someone is signed in free agency in the next few weeks, Clemens, Weston Wilson and Buddy Kennedy are likely the three bench infielders competing for a spot on the roster. The only real reason we're giving the nod to Clemens in the early going is his lack of remaining minor league options. Wilson, the most talented of the trio (at least from the limited sample sizes we've seen so far) has one option left and could start in Triple-A. However a solid performance in Clearwater could propel someone to the forefront of the final bench spot.

Designated hitter (1) — Kyle Schwarber

The only real question here is whether Schwarber will lead off again next season.

Outfielders (4) — Nick Castellanos, Johan Rojas, Brandon Marsh, Max Kepler

In a low-key shocker, the Phillies inked Germany-born Kepler to a one-year deal and anointed him their everyday starter in left field. More of a platoon guy on paper, the lefty-hitting 31-year-old does not have impressive overall numbers, just a .237 career batting average and 20 or more homers only once in his last five seasons. He has better numbers against right-handed pitchers — like teammate Marsh, who is expected to platoon with Rojas in center. On paper it doesn't really sound like a recipe for success in the outfield. But we'll see how manager Rob Thomson chooses to handle his limited outfield options.

Starting pitchers (5) — Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cris Sánchez, Ranger Suárez, Jesús Luzardo

The Phillies might have had the best starting rotation in baseball had it not been for the Dodgers' outrageous spending spree this winter. Still, from 1-through-5 this is one of the best units on paper in the entire league. If new addition Luzardo (or really any of the starters) struggles, the Phillies in theory do have a plan to maintain depth, with Taijuan Walker still under contract (a big one at that) and Painter hopefully nearing big-league readiness in the minors in the spring.

Relief pitchers (8) —Jordan Romano, Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering, José Alvarado, Joe Ross, Tanner Banks, Taijuan Walker, José Ruiz

Phillies fans were hoping for a little more splash in the bullpen, with a bunch of talented relievers slowly coming off the board over the past few weeks. There are some good pitchers still at large as of February 3 — Kenley Jansen, Ryan Pressly, Will Smith and dozens of others. If the Phillies don't add new blood, the eight arms above are likely to comprise the bullpen. There are not really any jobs up for grabs technically, though Walker's status is up in the air and will require a strong showing.

