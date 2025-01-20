5 Phillies thoughts: Will anyone beat the Dodgers? Are the Mets a threat, too?

We've got less than a month until spring training begins and Philly sports fans have other things on their minds right now.

But baseball will quickly be upon us. Here's a look at some things that might be a bit under the radar for Phillies fans with the Eagles making their snowy Super Bowl push:

The Dodgers are using money as a cheat code

Somewhat quietly, the Dodgers have become a powerhouse. The defending World Series champions will be even better in 2025 and that's bad news for the rest of baseball, particularly for NL contenders like the Phillies who have been trying to get over the hump for a few years now.

Days after they reportedly agreed to terms with Japanese stud hurler Roki Sasaki — a 23-year-old with Cy Young stuff that the Phillies did not seriously pursue — news broke that they also added the best-remaining reliever on the market, one-time Phillies target Tanner Scott.

If the Phillies spending $303 million in 2025, with a luxury tax bill not included in that figure, is stupid money, what is $374 million spent by the Dodgers?

The Phillies made a low-key addition

He isn't Sasaki by any stretch, but the Phillies did do something new last week, adding Japanese pitcher Koyo Aoyagi as a non-roster invitee. He will be in spring training, and has a legitimate chance of making the 26-man roster.

Thought of as both a starter and a reliever, the 31-year-old has a 3.08 ERA in six seasons pitching for the Hanshin Tigers and earned three All-Star trips with them. He is a sidearm pitcher and could be a very interesting addition to the team, one that could someday help them in pursuit of more high-profile international players.

The Mets are still star hunting

As of right now, even with Juan Soto on the roster, the Mets aren't yet (on paper) at the Phillies' level with regard to championship aspirations. They have a lot more weaknesses than Philly does, particularly with uncertainty surrounding Pete Alonso's future with the team. The heart and soul of their clubhouse is playing hardball and could be on the outs.

This could have them looking for a new first baseman. If the Mets are able to strike some kind of trade with the Blue Jays to net Vladimir Guerrero Jr., it might be the move that makes New York a bigger threat in the National League. Extension talks between the team and player are breaking down, and competitors are ready to pounce on the trade market.

There are a variety of potential suitors, including the Padres. The Mets can't throw cash at this situation like they did with Soto — but if they offer the best prospect package the Mets offense could become a much more complete roster.

Better with age?

There is no way to be sure — and chances are he'll probably still come up short for a few more years — but Chase Utley looks like he is continuing to gain support in his Hall of Fame case. After getting just over 25% of the vote last year, he is all over revealed ballots in 2025, his second year of eligibility.

One small sample size, over at The Athletic, has nine of 11 Baseball Hall of Fame voters revealing that Utley is on their ballot.

Here's Tim Britton:

Look, I cover the Mets, so I understand one fan base’s case against Chase Utley’s Hall of Fame candidacy. But to me, Utley is an easy call. He produced like a legitimate MVP candidate for five seasons and like an All-Star for 10. He was the ringleader for a team that won five divisions, two pennants and a championship. He was baseball’s best second baseman for a decade, and he should not be dispatched into a group with Bobby Grich and Lou Whitaker as should-be Hall of Famers at second base who haven’t made the cut. Utley leads a group of similar candidates who excelled for around a decade but lacked the longevity to reach the counting stats of traditional Hall of Famers. David Wright was right there with Adrián Beltré as the sport’s premier third basemen for a decade. Dustin Pedroia took the mantle at the keystone from Utley. And Félix Hernández was historically good through his 20s — good enough to mitigate the abruptness of his decline in his 30s. The sport has changed, most obviously for starting pitchers, leading me to place an even higher value on a player’s peak, especially when it extends for nine or 10 seasons. [The Athletic]

Utley has 10 years in total to get to 75% of the vote. This year's vote will be revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

Eagles before Phillies...

Last year at this time, the Eagles were scraping their wounds after an unprecedented collapse and a one-and-done playoff exit. There was heat on the team to fire Nick Sirianni and the vibes were as bad as it gets.

The Phillies were looking to rebound from falling in a Game 7 against the Diamondbacks in the NLCS, in what might be remembered as their best chance at winning a World Series (at least in comparison to the competition at the time). Heading into the 2024 season the Phillies were expected to be good, and they were, winning 95 games and the NL East.

Who would have expected that the Eagles would have the better chance to win a championship first? Philly lost to the Mets in the NLDS without putting up much of a fight in a short-lived Red October. The Commanders are in town Sunday for the NFC Championship Game. The Birds are two wins away from winning the Super Bowl. The Phillies are 10 months and a lot of hard work and good luck away from having a chance next October. Things happen quickly in this city.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports