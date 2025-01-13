Are fans sleeping on the Phillies this offseason?

Over the last few months, the Phillies didn't do a ton to improve during the offseason, electing to run it back with their 95-win team from last season with a few modifications.

With superstar headlines making waves left and right — like Juan Soto inking the richest contract in history to play for the rival Mets while the Dodgers and Yankees continue to add payroll — the Phils' front office has been sitting on its hands amid trade rumors swirling. It understandably feels a little disappointing.

The norm in Philadelphia since Bryce Harper's decision to sign here nearly seven years ago has been blockbuster signings and trades this time of year. It's clear there won't be any. But there's a reason for that.

The Phillies were really good last year, and they're probably going to be really good yet again. There's a plan.

In a large sample size sport like baseball, the cream usually rises during the regular season and the Phillies shouldn't have any trouble there. It's the postseason that has been the hurdle. There's a time for that — and it's the fall. For now, there really should be more optimism with spring training just one month away.

ESPN certainly thinks so.

A few days after the new year, they ranked MLB rotations, and the Phillies — boasting new acquisition Jesús Luzardo — ranked second (behind just the Mariners), the top staff in the NL.

The one area Seattle edged the Phillies is in hits per nine innings, which isn't a heavily emphasized category but it matters, especially when everything else is so close. Last season, the Mariners ranked second in the majors in expected batting average, per Statcast, indicating just how much soft contact Seattle induced. The Phillies finished closer to the middle of the pack. Make no mistake though, this it a deep, dominant starting rotation, potentially the best in the National League. [ESPN.com]

In ESPN's first power rankings of the new year, the Phillies also finished second — trailing only the Dodgers, who had a much more explosive fall than Philadelphia did.

Philadelphia has been looking for outfield help, which led to the signing of Max Kepler, and added Jordan Romano to the bullpen after it faltered in the second half. Meanwhile, Jesús Luzardo deepens a stellar rotation. The Phillies might not be done tinkering quite yet. [ESPN.com]

It's not just ESPN. MLB.com also power ranked all 30 MLB teams, and they, too, had the Phillies second, also behind L.A.

The additions of Max Kepler, Jesús Luzardo, Jordan Romano and Joe Ross are mostly garnish around the main course of all those veterans at the Phillies’ core, the ones dialed up to win that World Series that has proven so elusive. The question here: Is there one more move left? Or more? The Phillies might as well go all-in to win at this point. [MLB.com]

The Athletic handed out letter grades and some early predictions to each Major League team. The Phillies earned themselves a 'B,' the second best grade in the NL East (behind the Mets). Perhaps surprisingly, with the Mets vastly improving and the Braves getting healthier for next season, Jim Bowden thinks the Phillies will repeat as division champions.

Landing Luzardo from the Marlins was an excellent move. It gives the Phillies the best five-man rotation (Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sánchez, Ranger Suárez, Luzardo) in the division to start the season. Top prospect Andrew Painter is projected to join the big-league club in midseason and will further augment the starting pitching depth. ... Biggest questions: Is the outfield good enough on both sides of the ball to get them to the World Series? Do they need to add another high-leverage reliever? Season prediction: First place [The Athletic]

But what about Vegas? Sportsbooks always know. Are they as high on the Phillies as the aforementioned media outlets are?

Over at FanDuel, the Phillies hold the fifth best World Series odds at +1000, interestingly slightly behind both the Braves (+900) and Mets (+950). With slight variations, this follows suit across the mainstream betting apps.

Regardless, it's clear that even without a shiny new toy, the Phillies are expected to have another fun regular season and berth to a Red October. What they do when they get there, for the fourth straight year (if they make it), is what will matter the most.

