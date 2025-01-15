More Sports:

January 15, 2025

Phillies' Zack Wheeler ranked No. 1 starting pitcher for MLB Network's 'Top 10 Right Now'

MLB Network's annual offseason rankings have the Phillies ace as the best starter in baseball.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Zack-Wheeler-Phillies-Brewers-9.17.24-MLB.jpg Jeff Hanisch/Imagn Images

Zack Wheeler was dominant in 2024.

Zack Wheeler dominated opposing lineups in 2024, and few see any way that would change heading into 2025, MLB Network included. 

As part of their annual "Top 10 Players Right Now" offseason rankings, MLB Network arrived at Wheeler being the best in baseball when it comes to starting pitchers, putting the Phillies ace above the likes of Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, and even the NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale. 

Here's a look at MLB Network's rankings:

Last season, Wheeler went 16-7 with a 2.57 ERA, a 0.955 WHIP, and a 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings clip through 32 starts and 200.0 innings pitched. 

The right-hander registered 26 quality starts at the top of the Phillies' rotation, which led all of baseball for 2024, and often felt like it gave the Phillies a near-automatic day on the way to an NL East-winning 95-67 record. 

He was lights out all year, his teammates knew it, but when it came to the NL Cy Young, voters thought otherwise, awarding it to Sale's major bounce-back campaign with Atlanta instead.

Wheeler finished second in the Cy Young voting

A spot at the top of MLB Network's rankings is a little consolation, though admittedly at a slow point in the offseason with spring training drawing near. 

But on the whole, Wheeler and the Phils still have the bigger goal of a World Series in mind, especially after this past postseason run failed to take off against the Mets.

Elsewhere in MLB Network's "Top 10 Right Now" so far: J.T. Realmuto is the fifth-ranked catcher, Brandon Marsh is the sixth-ranked centerfielder, and Jeff Hoffman (now with the Blue Jays) is the ninth-ranked reliever.

