Pros and cons for each of the Phillies vying for the final roster spot

There are very few unknowns in Philly spring training this year. Bryce Harper will play first, and hit second or third. Nick Castellanos will play right field and chase too many pitches. Zack Wheeler will anchor one of the best pitching staffs in baseball.

But there are a few spots up for grabs to keep an eye on in Clearwater.

Three players will be on the four-man bench to start the year — Johan Rojas (or Brandon Marsh depending on who starts), Garrett Stubbs or Rafael Marchán at catcher, and Edmundo Sosa. The fourth spot seemed like Weston Wilson's to lose, but the outfielder hurt his back last week and will miss six weeks.

The last spot will probably go to whoever breaks out in spring training games and best fits the profile of what the team is looking for. Their preference is probably a right-handed bat who can fill in at multiple positions and who won't be lost to waivers if they want to bring up Wilson or someone else during the regular season.

Top prospects Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford are not candidates, as the team will want to see them play a full compliment of innings in the minors as they prepare to one day become everyday players in the big leagues.

Which leaves a lot of journeyman, unproven hitters and career utility-men vying for the part time role.

Here's a look at the leading candidates with their pros and cons:

Buddy Kennedy

The Pros:

He's a right-handed hitter He has MLB experience, including this clutch RBI-single back in September He hit a 2-run homer early in spring training He has played nearly every position in the minors He'll be a fan favorite, hailing from Millville, NJ

The Cons:

Kennedy has a thoroughly unimpressive .203/.295/.313 slash in 54 major league games He has no remaining minor league options — so the Phillies would risk losing him if he's sent down during the season He's made 88 errors over 411 professional games

Kody Clemens

The Pros:

He has a lot of experience in the majors (relatively) having played in 146 career games His batting average is somehow 55 points higher against left-handed pitching over 395 career MLB plate appearances despite being a lefty He's got a little more power than the rest of the candidates with 14 career homers and 48 RBI in the majors He can play most defensive positions — including pitcher

The Cons:

He's a lefty, and his splits are unusual He doesn't have any remaining minor league options His career slash line in the majors is not impressive, .200/.246/.373

Cal Stevenson

The Pros:

He started his spring with a double and stolen base He is an excellent defender, remember this? He has an option remaining, helping the Phillies to preserve some flexibility

The Cons:

He's a lefty and cannot hit left-handed pitching well He's mustered just 16 hits in 93 career MLB at bats (.172) He does not hit for much power He is an outfielder only

Christian Arroyo

The Pros:

He is right-handed and hits left-handed pitching well He plays all over the field defensively He has a real MLB resume — the 28-year-old has appeared in 295 games for San Francisco, Tampa, Cleveland and Boston In that span he has a .252 career batting average

The Cons:

A combination of injury issues and poor play kept him in the minor leagues in 2024, with the Brewers organization He had a rough 2024 at the plate in the minors He doesn't have a ton of power or speed He doesn't have any remaining minor league options

Rodolfo Castro

The Pros:

He is a switch hitter Can play everywhere on defense He has a solid resume with 194 MLB games At just 25, there is room for improvement

The Cons:

Even as a switch-hitter, he has his best numbers as a lefty hitting righties (.264 average vs. a .191 average) His career splits aren't impressive: .219/.292/.380 He doesn't have any remaining minor league options

Óscar Mercado

The Pros:

Mercado had a very good rookie year in Cleveland, hitting .269 with 15 homers, 15 stolen bases and 54 RBI He is a righty and has better numbers against left-handed pitchers

The Cons:

He has not come close to playing as well as he did as a rookie with a .206/.262/.334 slash, and 11 total homers in 184 games since He only plays in the outfield He doesn't have any remaining minor league options

Gabriel Rincones Jr.

The Pros:

He started the spring with a homer on Sunday He's a one-time highly-touted prospect in the Phillies farm system and is just 23 He has shown he has some good power in the minors He has all of his minor league options remaining

The Cons: