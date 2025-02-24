Phillies stock watch: Position battles take center stage as spring baseball kicks off

The Phillies' game on Monday got rained out, leaving diehards without any baseball with the weather warming, slowly, back up north.

As the Phillies continue to work out in Clearwater, the contrasting dynamics of trying to prepare for the season while also competing for roster spots and playing time are on full display.

The sample size is small — the games only started this past weekend — but there is plenty of information to work off of in the very early going. Baseball is back, and so too, is the pressure and scrutiny.

Here's our first look at some players who already have posted a rising stock, and some who have already seen theirs plummet a bit:

Stock up 📈

Buddy Kennedy, Util

A home run Sunday paired with an injury for the main competition Kennedy has for a roster spot — no one is feeling more optimistic than the Jersey native. A journeyman at age 26, Kennedy is with his third franchise and made it to the majors last summer in Philly. If he can put together a solid few weeks he could nab that final bench spot to start the regular season.

Max Kepler, OF

It's important for a new free agent to make a good impression in Philly. It's a city that demands results, and fast ones. Kepler — a surprising choice this offseason to play every day in left field — wasted no time in doing so, ripping a 104.1 mph RBI single up the middle back in the team's first spring training game Saturday.

Bryson Stott, 2B

It's a very small sample size to choose from, but we're going to briefly highlight Stott. Looking to rebound after a lackluster — and perhaps injury-riddled season in 2024 — Stott is a sleeper candidate to lead off for the Phillies this season. In drawing two walks this weekend, he's flashing a skill Rob Thomson is keen on and appreciates from regular leadoff man Kyle Schwarber: getting on base. If Stott is able to get on base a little more, it will enhance his speed and base-running ability and make him more worthy of those extra at bats.

Stock down 📉

Weston Wilson, Util

The news is grim for Wilson, who made an impact last season off the bench and was a leading candidate to lend his right-handed bat to the bench to start the season. He pulled his oblique earlier this week, and the injury will cost him six weeks — and the chance at a roster spot. The door is wide open for Kennedy or another position player to make a case to break camp with the big league club.

Tyler Phillips, SP

Phillips appeared in eight games for the MLB team last year with the depth thin at starting pitcher, and he struggled with a 6.87 ERA over 36.2 innings. He was on the mound Sunday and didn't look much better, allowing three runs over his two innings including a surrendered home run. He'll need to toss a few clean slates his next time up to stay fresh in the front office's mind for if a depth issue arises again this summer.

Garrett Stubbs, C

Both Stubbs and Rafael Marchán have reached base once in two official at bats so far this spring, and each is in a sure to be closely scrutinized battle to be J.T. Realmuto's backup at catcher this season. But the veteran is seemingly behind the eight-ball, not the inexperienced Marchán. Even before the spring began, the 26-year-old had a leg up over 31-year-old Stubbs. His stock is down to kick off the season.

