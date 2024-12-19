Report: Phillies reach one-year deal with OF Max Kepler

The Phillies have a one-year, $10 million deal with outfielder Max Kepler in place, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The former career Twin will add to the Phillies' outfield picture for 2025, though what that ultimately looks like come the spring still isn't clear.

MLB.com's Todd Zolecki and Mark Feinsand were the first to report word of the agreement. The deal is pending a physical.

Kepler, a 31-year-old left-handed bat, appeared in 105 games for the Twins last season, slashing .253/.302/.380 with eight homers, 21 doubles, and 42 runs batted in.

Through 10 years in Minnesota, Kepler has a career line of .237/.318/.429 at the plate, and brings a capable glove to the corner outfield spots.

Kepler will join a Philadelphia outfield group that already consists of Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and Johan Rojas, but with room for a bench bat behind them and maybe even a bit more flexibility depending on what the rest of this winter brings.

It's been a pretty quiet offseason for the Phillies though, with closer Jordan Romano standing as their notable signing from the Winter Meetings, while only rumors go flying around regarding names like Alec Bohm and, from the outside, Nolan Arenado.

MORE: 5 ways the Phillies can still salvage this offseason, make a splash

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports