More Sports:

December 19, 2024

Report: Phillies reach one-year deal with OF Max Kepler

Kepler, a career Twin before this winter, slashed .253/.302/.380 last season.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Max-Kepler-Twins-August-2024-MLB.jpg Jordan Johnson/Imagn Images

Outfielder Max Kepler.

The Phillies have a one-year, $10 million deal with outfielder Max Kepler in place, per ESPN's Jeff Passan

The former career Twin will add to the Phillies' outfield picture for 2025, though what that ultimately looks like come the spring still isn't clear. 

MLB.com's Todd Zolecki and Mark Feinsand were the first to report word of the agreement. The deal is pending a physical. 

Kepler, a 31-year-old left-handed bat, appeared in 105 games for the Twins last season, slashing .253/.302/.380 with eight homers, 21 doubles, and 42 runs batted in.

Through 10 years in Minnesota, Kepler has a career line of .237/.318/.429 at the plate, and brings a capable glove to the corner outfield spots. 

Kepler will join a Philadelphia outfield group that already consists of Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and Johan Rojas, but with room for a bench bat behind them and maybe even a bit more flexibility depending on what the rest of this winter brings. 

It's been a pretty quiet offseason for the Phillies though, with closer Jordan Romano standing as their notable signing from the Winter Meetings, while only rumors go flying around regarding names like Alec Bohm and, from the outside, Nolan Arenado.

MORE: 5 ways the Phillies can still salvage this offseason, make a splash

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia MLB Free Agency Max Kepler

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever
Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

Drone hysteria reminiscent of what unfolded 5 years ago in Colo.

Drones NJ Colorado

Sponsored

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

Food & Drink

Little Walter's pierogi makes New York Times' list of best foods

Pierogi little walter's NYT

Volunteering

Abington teen starts 'little library' to help children of people experiencing homelessness and addiction

Amelia Fletcher Little Library 2

Food & Drink

Ardmore Music Hall to host island-themed Winter Beer Fest on Jan. 11

Ardmore Winter Beer

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved