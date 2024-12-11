MLB trade rumors: Phillies are on Nolan Arenado's trade wish list

The Cardinals are looking to move on from Nolan Arenado this winter, and the Phillies might be one of the clubs in play to help them do it.

The 10-time Gold Glove third baseman has his wish list of teams he would like to be moved to, per MLB.com Cardinals beat John Denton, and among the Dodgers, Padres, Angels, Mets, and Red Sox, the Phillies are an option, too.

Furthermore, Arenado's agent Joel Wolfe has spoken to a number of those teams already regarding trade interest, including the Phillies, per USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale.

Arenado has three years left on his contract and a no-trade clause, so he would have to approve of any deal the Cardinals come to the table with, though he seems completely willing to if it means going to a contender.

The Phillies are in that camp, and after ways to improve their lineup following their postseason burnout to the Mets in the NLDS.

They do have a crowded infield though between Bryce Harper at first base, Bryson Stott at second, Trea Turner at shortstop, and Alec Bohm at third.

A theoretical deal for the 33-year-old Arenado would likely point to a move out for the 28-year-old Bohm, too, especially since the Phillies' current third baseman has been caught up in trade rumors ever since the season ended.

Manager Rob Thomson, who is with the Phillies' executive group in Dallas this week for the Winter Meetings, did want to dull the noise on that latter prospect down a bit, however.

"I know the rumors are flying all over the place. We're not shopping him," Thomson told MLB Network on Monday night. "But people are approaching us on him, so you gotta listen."

Arenado and the Cardinals could be one of the possibilities they're at least listening in on.

Arenado is a proven though aging star, but can still be a productive bat in the lineup. Last season, the right-handed bat slashed .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs, 23 doubles, and 71 runs batted in.

Bohm broke out into an All-Star in 2024, slashing .280/.332/.448 with 15 homers, 44 doubles, and 97 RBI, but an excellent first half of the season masked a second half that fell off and then completely spiraled in the postseason.

Thomson, in speaking to MLB Network at the Winter Meetings, vouched for Bohm, praising his ability to make contact at the plate while bringing a significantly improved glove into the field over the past couple of years.

He still has his shortcomings though, which were stressed through his second-half and playoff struggles. Plus, for as improved as Bohm's fielding has gotten, Arenado, as an established Gold Glover, does grade out higher defensively, per Baseball Savant – 95th percentile for Arenado compared to the 87th for Bohm.

The Phillies, still chasing a World Series after three tries stopped short and with a heavy payroll, have to decide if an upgrade is there and if the potential cost they'd have to pay to the Cardinals would be worth it.

