WATCH: Johan Rojas fields incredible double play in Phillies debut

July 15, 2023
It didn't take long for Johan Rojas to make an impact in his major league debut.
Two at-bats into Saturday's first game against the Padres, Fernando Tatís Jr. drove a ball deep into right-center and Ha-Seong Kim, already at first, took off running. But Rojas tracked the ball down and caught it at the wall for the first out, then spun around and gunned down Kim sprinting back to first base for the second.
One incredible, one incredible throw, and in an instant, two down in the opening frame.
Welcome to the Show, Johan.
Check out the play below:
WHAT A DEBUT FOR JOHAN ROJAS WOW WOW WOW pic.twitter.com/Kj1zvm6qR9— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 15, 2023
WHAT A CATCH— Nick Piccone (@_piccone) July 15, 2023
WHAT A THROW
WHAT A TAG
FRANZKE BAH GAWD ON THE CALL pic.twitter.com/QQQP6wPNWN
Ranger Suárez ran into trouble in the second – not helped by a fielding mishap from Trea Turner – and gave up a three-run homer to Trent Grisham that put the Phils in another early hole.
The Phils lost to the Padres 8-3 in the series opener on Friday night, and with a Saturday doubleheader, could really use those two games to make up ground and not fall completely flat coming back from the All-Star break.
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports