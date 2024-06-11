MLB power rankings roundup: The Phillies are back from London, still good at baseball

The Phillies were in London over the weekend.

The latest wave of power rankings are also out, and the Phillies can still be found either right at the top or right behind the Yankees. Here's a rundown...

The Phillies took the first game in London, then lost the second. The latter, while frustrating in the moment, is hardly going to take away from anything. The London Series was awesome, Bryce Harper produced another signature moment, and the Phillies are still really good at baseball.

Wrote Will Leitch:

The frustration of how Sunday’s game ended -- and the Phillies probably shouldn’t freak out about José Alvarado, he had given up just one run before then since May 17 -- shouldn’t ruin anyone’s thoughts on that London excursion. If the Phillies make it as far as they think they can this year, one of the lasting memories, and most vivid images, will be of Bryce Harper doing his soccer celebration after homering on Saturday. It was fantastic: We’ll see it on his Hall of Fame highlight reel someday. [MLB.com]

They're a little banged up right now though, and the bench is struggling a bit offensively too.

But it's alright. They got David Dahl on the comeback tour now.

Wrote David Schoenfield:

The Phillies will see their depth tested with Brandon Marsh (hamstring) and Kody Clemens (back spasms) landing on the IL, joining Trea Turner (hamstring), who remains without a timetable for his return. The injuries to Marsh and Clemens aren't serious, but the Phillies' bench was already a little weak with Whit Merrifield, Cristian Pache and backup catcher Garrett Stubbs all providing little offense. Veteran outfielder David Dahl, an All-Star with the Rockies in 2019, got the call. He has battled a ton of injuries in his career and played four games in the majors last season and none in 2022. He went 3-for-5 with a home run in his first two games. [ESPN]

CBS Sports: 2nd

They also still left London with baseball's best record.

Wrote Matt Snyder:

The loss on Sunday was their 20th of the season. They lost their 20th game May 14 last year and May 19 in 2022. [CBS Sports]

🔥🔥🔥 analysis.

Bleacher Report: 1st

Their starting pitching is also still really good.

Wrote Joel Reuter:

The Phillies rode strong starts from Zack Wheeler (7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER), Cristopher Sánchez (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER) and Aaron Nola (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER) to a series sweep over the Brewers, then split with them in the London Series. They have baseball's best starting rotation, but the pieces have also fallen into place in the bullpen with Matt Strahm, Jeff Hoffman and José Alvarado regularly shortening games. [B/R]

The Athletic: 2nd



Injuries aside, which are on track to clear up soon, they're a pretty complete group.

Wrote Rustin Dodd:

The Phillies are winning at a historic pace and, as Matt Gelb wrote recently, they look like one of the most complete teams in the major leagues. A genuine juggernaut. Their pitching staff has been one of the top two in the majors, along with the Yankees. They entered Monday second in the majors behind the Yankees in run differential. But they have been mopping up teams without Trea Turner, and Gelb makes the argument that their offense has room to grow. Maybe an uptick in run production compensates for a regression on the pitching side. But what if the Phillies actually have another gear? [The Athletic]

The Phillies will be back at it Tuesday night up in Boston against the Red Sox.

