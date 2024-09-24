Phillies' Bryce Harper: 'We got the best fans in baseball'

Find someone who compliments you the way Bryce Harper does Philadelphia.

After the Phillies clinched their first NL East crown in 13 years on Monday evening and the celebrations got underway at Citizens Bank Park, Harper was interviewed amidst it all.

Naturally, Harper turned his attention to Phillies fans, who've created a raucous atmosphere down in South Philadelphia the past two Octobers. The coming weeks should be no different.

"We got the best fans in baseball," Harper said.

"There's nothing like it."



Harper has seen it himself. From "Bedlam at the Bank" to a home-field advantage that has been on display all spring, summer, and into the fall, Philadelphia is ready for a return to the World Series and the first parade down Broad Street since 2008.



