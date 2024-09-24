More Sports:

September 24, 2024

Phillies' Bryce Harper: 'We got the best fans in baseball'

Citizens Bank Park has been an unparalleled baseball environment the last three seasons because of Phillies fans.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce Harper NL East 2024 Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Bryce Harper always knows exactly what to say to Philadelphians.

Find someone who compliments you the way Bryce Harper does Philadelphia. 

After the Phillies clinched their first NL East crown in 13 years on Monday evening and the celebrations got underway at Citizens Bank Park, Harper was interviewed amidst it all.

Naturally, Harper turned his attention to Phillies fans, who've created a raucous atmosphere down in South Philadelphia the past two Octobers. The coming weeks should be no different. 

"We got the best fans in baseball," Harper said.

"There's nothing like it."

Harper has seen it himself. From "Bedlam at the Bank" to a home-field advantage that has been on display all spring, summer, and into the fall, Philadelphia is ready for a return to the World Series and the first parade down Broad Street since 2008. 

MORE: Phillies drop John Kruk-narrated Red October hype video

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Bryce Harper

Videos

Featured

Limited FCCC Dr Cann with Patient

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults
Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Just In

Must Read

Development

Graffiti Pier to be sold to DRWC by end of the year, Conrail says

Graffiti Pier Sale

Sponsored

A 0.75 increase in PSA could mean prostate cancer

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

Healthy Eating

Drinking coffee or tea each day may boost your heart health

coffee caffeine heart health

Arts & Culture

Contest looks for Pa. artists to design Philly's poster for 2026 World Cup

fifa world cup philadelphia poster contest

Phillies

Phillies mark place in team history with NL East crown, multi-year playoff run

Brandon Marsh Phillies Division Win

Festivals

Fishtown Fall Feastivale returns to Frankford Avenue this weekend

Fishtown Fall Feastivale

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved