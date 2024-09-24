More Sports:

September 24, 2024

Phillies drop John Kruk-narrated Red October hype video

"There's no place like Philadelphia in October." - John Kruk.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies NL East Win Bryce Harper Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Red October is coming.

The Phillies have clinched their first National League East crown in 13 years and Philadelphia is ready for another run to Red October. Before the playoffs get going, the Phils dropped a quick hype video to prepare the Delaware Valley for the postseason featuring narration from beloved former player and broadcast commentator John Kruk:

Citizens Bank Park has been wild all season. This city has rallied around the Phillies from their hot start through their latest clinch. The last two Octobers have showcased that CBP is a brutal place for opponents to play, creating the most hostile environment in the entire sport. Phils fans revel in that and they deserve credit for harnessing the fun vibes of this roster and cultivating such a unique experience in South Philly.

