Phillies great Dick Allen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Phillies great Dick Allen will be posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame next year. The Classic Era Committee of the Hall elected him on Sunday during the sport's Winter Meetings. It's a long time coming for Allen, a seven-time All-Star who passed away in 2020.

Allen spent nine years across two separate stints of his career with the Phillies. He was the 1964 National League Rookie of the Year with the Fightins. He led the NL in slugging percentage and OPS in 1966 in Philly, finishing fourth in NL MVP voting. He led the league in on-base percentage and OPS in 1967, too.

Allen went on to massive success with the Chicago White Sox as well, winning American League MVP honors in 1972.

Allen was first on the traditional Baseball Writers Association of America Hall of Fame ballot in 1983. His last year on the ballot was 1997, never crossing the 75 percent voter threshold at any point necessary for induction. Among the various committees that have been in place over the years to enshrine older ballplayers from previous eras, Allen did not make the cut until the Classic Era Committee this year when he received 13 out of 16 possible votes.

The 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on July 27.

