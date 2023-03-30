Phillies lock in Opening Day lineup, roster against Rangers

First pitch down in Arlington is inching closer, and with that, the Phillies' Opening Day roster and lineup have been locked in.

Trea Turner, the new star shortstop, will be batting leadoff, Kyle Schwarber will be the first to take up designated hitter duties while Bryce Harper is out, and Aaron Nola will make his sixth straight – and possibly last – Opening Day start for the Phils.

As a whole, not all that surprising of a starting lineup for Philadelphia, and the same goes for the initial 26-man roster.

Here is the club's look at both: