Phillies lock in Opening Day lineup, roster against Rangers

March 30, 2023
First pitch down in Arlington is inching closer, and with that, the Phillies' Opening Day roster and lineup have been locked in.
Trea Turner, the new star shortstop, will be batting leadoff, Kyle Schwarber will be the first to take up designated hitter duties while Bryce Harper is out, and Aaron Nola will make his sixth straight – and possibly last – Opening Day start for the Phils.
As a whole, not all that surprising of a starting lineup for Philadelphia, and the same goes for the initial 26-man roster.
Here is the club's look at both:
Game 1. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 30, 2023
📺: @NBCPhiladelphia
📻: @SportsRadioWIP
📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/93XiK1BNwJ
Our 2023 #OpeningDay roster is set.#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/YxvOIIGnRc— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 30, 2023
Thursday's beginning order still boasts plenty of pop though – between Schwarber, Realmtuo, Nick Castellanos looking for a bounce-back year, and an Alec Bohm with some added muscle – and plenty of varied looks too as the lineup runs R,L,R,L,R,L,R,L,L 1-9.
With an NL title to defend and World Series aspirations, the first test for the Phillies' bats will be up against old rival Jacob deGrom, who left the Mets for a free-agent deal with the Rangers over the winter.
The march all the way back to October begins at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports