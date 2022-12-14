More Sports:

December 14, 2022

Shaq is apparently doing a postgame concert for the Phillies

DJ Diesel is listed as the July 1 postgame concert after the Phillies play the Nationals

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Shaq-DJ-Diesel-Phillies-Postgame-Concert.jpg Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

He knows he got skillz, man. He knows he got skillz.

So July 1 against the Nationals next season comes with one heck of a promotion. 

Yeah, that's actually on the Phillies' promotional schedule. It's real

A Hall of Fame center in basketball, Shaquille O'Neal has always been a man of many talents. He dropped a few albums in the 90s, starred in a few movies (like Kazaam) and many, many commercials, is a regular member of the TNT crew, and has kept his music career going with performances at massive festivals under the stage name DJ Diesel. 

And it looks like a stop at Citizens Bank Park this summer is due up. 

He's got skillz, man. 

