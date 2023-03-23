More Sports:

March 23, 2023

Trea Turner's World Baseball Classic cleats go into Hall of Fame

After his historic World Baseball Classic performance, Trea Turner's cleats and a batting glove are being sent to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Trea-Turner-World-Baseball-Classic-Home-Run Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner belts a home run against Japan in the World Baseball Classic Championship.

Team USA came up short against Japan in the World Baseball Classic Championship, but the entire tournament was a huge run for new Phillies shortstop Trea Turner. The guy the Phils are handing $300 million to over the next 10 years was perhaps the best player in the entire event, tying a WBC record with five home runs in one year. Across six games, Turner hit .391 with an on-base percentage of .440 and a slugging percentage of 1.043. 

The World Baseball Classic had baseball fans as excited about the sport in March for the first time in what feels like decades. I haven't felt this fervor since my youth (baseball was always better when you were a kid, right?) with all the star power and home runs that came with it. The top talent on the planet all took part over the last month, all cared deeply and the game's best players like Turner and Shohei Ohtani illustrated just why they receive that billing. 

A major milestone is pouring in for Turner: his cleats and a batting glove he used in the World Baseball Classic are being added to the Baseball Hall of Fame:

Phillies were amped for Turner's debut in red pinstripes and that's only even more heightened after his run for Team USA. 

Hey, just throwing it out there... when Turner's contract in Philly is all said and done, perhaps this isn't the last we see of him in Cooperstown. Maybe a jersey from the 2023 World Series at least?

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia World Baseball Classic Hall of Fame

Videos

Featured

Limited - Online Gambling Main Image

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023
Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded

Just In

Must Read

Government

A new dashboard tracks quality of life in all of Philly's 372 neighborhoods
ProgressPHL dashboard

Sponsored

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023
Limited - Online-Gambling.com Basketball Image

Children's Health

Losing just 30 minutes of sleep each night can impact a child's well-being, research shows
Sleep health children

Eagles

Eagles 2023 mock draft roundup, version 3.0
032323BrianBranch

Celebrities

'We were punked': McGillin's patron posed as singer Lewis Capaldi on St. Paddy's Day
lewis capaldi mcgillin's

Festivals

Admire the beauty of spring at Philly's cherry blossom festival
Cherry Blossom Festival 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved